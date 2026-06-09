Buccaneers Bring in Competition for Established Starter

The Buccaneers have brought in more special teams competition, signing former Steelers kicker B.T. Potter and waiving punter Aidan Laros, per the team's website.

Clemson place kicker/punter B.T. Potter (29) prepares to kick the ball during the first half of the Orange Bowl game between the Tennessee Vols and Clemson Tigers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. Orangebowl1230 1710 | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Potter played college ball at Clemson and actually won a national championship with them during the 2018 season. Potter would play five total seasons while at Clemson and would amass 235 extra points attempted, making 234 of them for a 99.6 extra point percentage, and 97 field goals attempted, making 73 of them for a 75.3 field goal percentage for his college career.

Potter finished his college career as a two-time second-team all-ACC member, a national champion, and would hold multiple Clemson kicking and scoring records, including the most field goals and extra points made in team history, as well as the most points scored in team history.

Clemson kicker B.T. Potter talks with media in Clemson, S.C., November 8, 2021. Clemson Football Interviews With Kicker B T Potter | Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

Potter went undrafted in the 2023 NFL draft and would sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers. During his time there, he worked with longtime Steelers special teams coordinator Danny Smith, who now serves as the Buccaneers' special teams coordinator for the 2026 season, making Potter's connection to the team obvious.

Potter would play for the UFL's Michigan Panthers during the 2024 season, his last time playing football before now signing with the Buccaneers.

Dec 11, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers placekicker Chase McLaughlin (4) kicks a fifty-two yard field goal held by punter Riley Dixon (9) against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

It will be interesting to see the level of competition Potter brings to the kicker position for established starter Chase McLaughlin. McLaughlin has been fantastic during his time in Tampa, making 91 of his 101 field goal attempts for a 90.1 field goal percentage, and 119 of his 122 extra point attempts for a 97.5 extra point percentage.

McLaughlin has also been fantastic from long-range field goal attempts, holding the NFL record for the longest field goal made in an outside stadium at 65 yards.

Dec 7, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers place kicker Chase McLaughlin (4) reacts after kicking a field goal during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

However, what McLaughlin doesn't have is a previous working relationship with the current special teams coordinator, Danny Smith. That's something Potter has an advantage in, as Smith and Potter previously worked together during the 2023 preseason with the Steelers.

If Potter comes into the organization and does well in training camp and pre-season, I could see a scenario where the Bucs decide to keep Potter on the practice squad as a "Just in case" option should McLaughlin's play ever decline, and the team makes the decision to go in a different direction.

We will just have to wait and see how this competition shakes out and how Potter is able to work with his former coordinator once again.

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