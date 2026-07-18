Why Buccaneers Fans Shouldn’t Worry About Latest WR Rankings

Recently, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler polled anonymous executives, coaches, and scouts around the NFL to get their opinions on the top wide receivers in the NFL.

One interesting point of note is that not a single Tampa Bay Buccaneer was mentioned in the top 10, nor in the 16 honorable mentions that were in the article receiving votes as well.

Former Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans was on the honorable mentions list, but neither veteran Chris Godwin nor second-year player Emeka Egbuka was listed as getting votes around the league. Should Bucs fans be worried about this perception of the team's wide receiver room? Not at all.

Dec 7, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. (14) runs for a gain during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chris Godwin Can Still Be Very Good

The Bucs receiver room is still very good with Chris Godwin now filling the role of the leading man. Godwin has enjoyed a great nine-year career to this point in Tampa Bay and has four 1,000-yard seasons during said career. The main reason as to why Godwin didn't make the cut around the league is likely because of his injury troubles the last two seasons.

Godwin has missed 18 games over the past two seasons and has been fighting very hard to get back to the form that Bucs fans know and love him for. However, he has not reached that point yet, and it is understandable why many are still waiting and want to see more as to whether Godwin will be able to return to form this upcoming season. If he can do so, he very well could be a top-half receiver in the NFL.

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Emeka Egbuka Will Take a Leap in Year 2

The Bucs' first-round draft pick of last offseason enjoyed a very solid rookie season for Tampa. Egbuka finished with 938 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns, which led the team in both categories last season.

Egbuka could make a big leap in Year 2 for the Buccaneers as the No. 2 receiver in the offense. Evans' departure has had an impact on the Bucs, but it does open up many opportunities for a player like Egbuka to get the ball and make a large impact worthy of his first-round pedigree from last season.

When you also factor in young receivers like Jalen McMillan, Tez Johnson and Ted Hurst into the mix for 2026, the Bucs' receiver room should continue to be very solid this upcoming year, even if they don't have a "top guy" like the league thinks.

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