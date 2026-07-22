Buccaneers Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Uniform for 2026 Season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' modern uniform slate has taken some ups and downs.

The Bucs have gone back to their red and pewter uniforms they wore from 1997-2013 as their main uniforms after a tenure wearing Nike's "alarm clock uniforms" from 2014-19 that was largely considered a disaster.

Since 2014, Tampa Bay had largely shirked its classic "creamsicle" uniforms it wore (in some variation) from 1976-96. They brought back the creamsicle home uniform in 2023, but a few Bucs fans wondered if the team would also wear the away, all-white version of that uniform at some point now that the home version was fair game.

The Bucs did that last year, donning a uniform they called the "'76 Uniform" for the team's 50th anniversary. They wore the white creamsicle jerseys twice, once at home against the New York Jets and another time on the road vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

The team insisted at the time that these uniforms would be worn for just one year, to commemorate the team's 50th anniversary. But the uniforms were a smash hit, and it only made sense to keep it around.

On Wednesday, the Bucs officially made that the case.

Buccaneers to Wear '76 Uniforms vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is congratulated by quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and teammates after he scored a touchdown | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The team posted a promo delivered by quarterback Baker Mayfield revealing that it would, in fact, be bringing back the '76 Uniforms for 2026. The team plans to wear the uniforms against the Los Angeles Chargers at home in Week 13.

The '76 Jersey! Back by popular demand this fall! pic.twitter.com/t4VcVkNuuv — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) July 22, 2026

NFL teams can now have up to three different helmets and wear alternate uniforms up to four times a season. The Bucs have two helmets — their regular pewter helmet and their creamsicle white helmet — and at the moment, have four different uniform combos with their regular home and away and their creamsicle home and away.

The Bucs have yet to announce when, if at all, they will wear their orange creamsicle uniforms in 2026. There have also been rumors flying about a potential return of the team's all-pewter alternates, which it wore sparsely from 2020-23.

Fans will know more about that when the season starts. For now, though, the Bucs are set to report to training camp on July 28.

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