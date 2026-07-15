Is Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield the King of QB Trash Talk?
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Season 3 of the Netflix series Quarterback was recently released, and the latest iteration of the popular documentary-style show has provided NFL fans with a distinct, behind-the-scenes look at a new collection of the league's signal callers.
This season focuses on Bucs QB Baker Mayfield, Tennessee Titans QB Cam Ward, Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels and longtime journeyman Joe Flacco, who played with the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals last season.
As fans learn from watching the show, each of these quarterbacks has a distinct personality that makes them unique.
One aspect that really highlights the differences between these players is their respective approaches to trash-talking opponents on the field.
Baker Mayfield Trash Talk
Netflix Sports recently shared a trailer for Quarterback Season 3 online, and even the short snippet of content made it abundantly clear that when it comes to quarterbacks talking trash, Mayfield is in a league of his own.
"I do think I play better when I trash talk. Gives me an edge. Gets me going," Mayfield said, with clips of him trash-talking opponents in various scenarios segmented in between his comments. "I've learned you've gotta have some things ready to roll. You've got to keep a couple in the holster. A couple in the chamber."
"However you wanna describe it. You better be quick on your feet if you want to talk trash to me," he stated confidently.
"That's What Makes Baker, Baker"
Mayfield has never lacked confidence on the football field.
Whether we look all the way back when he was a walk-on in college to eventually becoming a Heisman trophy winner, when his career as an NFL starter was seemingly over, or when he rejuvenated his career in Tampa to became a Pro Bowler, Mayfield has always taken the field as someone who embraces the spirit of competition.
His wife, Emily, certainly sees it that way too, and she may have said it best when describing why Mayfield is such an effective trash-talker on the field.
"Baker is such a gamer. He talks smack all the time," she said. "All the time. It could be against one of the biggest linemen in the league and he will go head-to-head with them. It doesn't matter; the man loves competition, he will talk smack no matter what it is, and um, that's what makes Baker, Baker."
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Prior to joining BucsGameday and Sports Illustrated, Collin's written content was provided through Bucs Banter, and NFL Draft Lounge. He is also the creator and host of the Bucs Banter Podcast. He is a graduate of the Communication Studies program at McMaster University, where he was also a varsity basketball player, and later an advanced scout. He lives with his wife and two children in Hamilton, ON. You can follow Collin on YouTube and Twitter.Follow SI_Buccaneers