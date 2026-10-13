Buccaneers Could Get Wide Receiver Back vs. Steelers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had what they considered to be quite a deep wide receivers corps heading into 2026. Unfortunately, that idea hasn't exactly shown up on the turf through Week 5.

Wideouts Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin, both considered to be focal points of the offense, haven't produced relative to expectations. Jalen McMillan, expected to be a valuable weapon for the Bucs, has played just one game so far this season, and he's currently recovering from a knee injury.

Other wideouts, like rookie Ted Hurst and second-year player Tez Johnson, have had to step up in McMillan's place.

But now, the Bucs may be getting back another wide receiver they've been missing all year to help bolster that receiving corps, and he could come back as soon as Sunday when the Buccaneers play the Pittsburgh Steelers.

David Sills V Opens 21-Day Practice Window

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver David Sills V (80) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bucs wideout David Sills V, who injured himself during training camp with a hamstring injury and was placed on injured reserve, opened his 21-day practice window on Monday. Sills will get his first bit of practice for the first time in a long time on Wednesday as the Bucs prepare for the Steelers.

Sills is a big-bodied wideout who could help Tampa Bay on the outside. He played with Zac Robinson last season with the Atlanta Falcons, so Robinson knows how to use him and the two understand each other's offensive goals quite well.

With McMillan still out, Sills could end up being valuable depth for the Bucs — if Tampa Bay wants to make use of him. Sills has 21 days from Oct. 12 to get back on the field and return to Tampa Bay's active roster. If he does not do so within those 21 days, he remains on IR and must remain there until the end of the season.

As it stands, Tampa Bay's 53-man roster is full. That means that if the Bucs want Sills on the active roster, they'll have to move another player off to make room — that player could go to Tampa Bay's practice squad or get released entirely.

If Sills is able to get back in time for Tampa Bay's game against the Steelers, quarterback Jalon Daniels will have another weapon to work with on offense. If not, he could shoot for the week after against the Carolina Panthers, where starting QB Baker Mayfield will likely be quarterback after he recovers from his thumb injury.

The Bucs play the Steelers on Oct. 18 in Raymond James Stadium.

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