Buccaneers Could Make Big Step Toward Playoffs With Win vs. Bears

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Chicago Bears are set to face off against each other on Sunday Night Football. It'll be a tough matchup for the Bucs, as the Bears are 6-2 and considered to be Super Bowl contenders at this stage of the season.

The Bucs have an excellent defense, however — the best in the league by numerous advanced metrics — and they've developed a running game that has punished teams in the NFC South, the Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons, in recent weeks.

It's going to be hard to beat the Bears. But after the New Orleans Saints beat the Cleveland Browns in overtime on Sunday afternoon, the NFC South is in a unique scenario, and the Bucs can take advantage.

Bucs Would Have Sole Possession of NFC South With Win Over Bears

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) celebrates a four-yard rushing touchdown scored by running back Bucky Irving (7) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buccaneers are currently involved in a complete four-way tie for first in the NFC South. Every team in the division has three wins, and the Bucs have yet to play until Sunday night.

At the moment, the Bucs lead the division. They've played one more game than the Panthers, but because the Bucs play late, they've played the same number of games until 8:20 p.m. tonight. The Bucs have the tiebreaker win over the Panthers and have also beaten the Falcons for two NFC South wins, so they're up in front in the four-way tiebreaker.

The good news for the Bucs? If they beat the Bears on Sunday night, they'll move to 4-5 — that would be the best record in the NFC South by itself, and the Bucs would move into sole possession of first place.

If the Bucs don't win, though, the news isn't all too bad. Tampa Bay will be 3-6, and every NFC South team will have the same number of wins. The Panthers and Saints will have one less loss, though, because both have had their bye week already, so the Bucs would remain half a game out of the NFC South lead behind the Panthers.

Tampa Bay has its bye week next week. As a result, the Falcons, Saints and Panthers could take possession of first place while the Bucs take the week off in Week 10.

Tampa Bay plays the Bears in Soldier Field at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday night. A win would be huge, but if the Bucs drop this game to a Super Bowl contender, they're still in shape to fight for the South.

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