Our Buccaneers vs. Bears Score Predictions Are In

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one of their hardest games on the schedule coming up this weekend, playing the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football in prime time on the road. The Bucs are 3-5, and a win over this Bears team would give them a big boost before their bye.

It certainly won't be easy, though, and our staff doesn't think so, either. As always, our picks are in for this upcoming matchup — here's how we see this crucial Week 9 game turning out:

Caleb Skinner, Writer: Bears 21, Bucs 20

The Bucs have ripped off two straight W’s and know their identity is built on the run game and great defense. They will need both vs. the Bears on SNF.

Chicago owns one of the best offenses in the league, led by Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams, and their defense got even more stout up front with the addition of Jeffrey Simmons.

However, the Bucs can exploit their secondary, which means Baker Mayfield will have to throw the ball. It will be the real first test of his thumb.

I think the Bucs are able to keep things close despite this being a tough challenge. However, they fall just short.

Overall Record: 4-4

James Hill, Writer: Bears 24, Bucs 14

This is a game where I think the Bucs fall back down to earth a little bit. The team is facing one of the best offenses in the NFL that just had a great defensive showing against the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks. If Baker Mayfield and the passing game can’t get going, this could be a long game.

Overall Record: 3-5

Collin Haalboom, Writer: Bears 24, Bucs 17

For the first time in over a year, the Bucs have won back-to-back games. It's a step in the right direction, sure, but they've still got a lot of work to do to dig themselves out of the hole they created for themselves by going 0-4 to start the season.

We still don't really know if Baker Mayfield can throw the ball down the field after returning from his thumb injury, and the Bears present all sorts of problems on both sides of the ball. The Bucs' defense may be legit, but that won't be enough to knock off the Bears in Chicago.

Overall Record: 5-3

Logan Robinson, Founder: Bears 28, Bucs 24

I’m getting my popcorn out for the battle between Todd Bowles’ defense and Ben Johnson’s offense. This is going to be fun.

I think it’s going to be a close-scoring game, but Baker Mayfield is going to have to shake off the rust, which he told us earlier this week shouldn’t be an issue. Still, it’s gonna have to get going a bit to allow for the run game to open up.

Stopping Caleb Williams won’t be easy, but right now, Bowles has been the old Bowles we all know — terrorizing offenses.

I think Tampa Bay keeps it close but in the end, on prime time, they don’t pull it off.

Overall Record: 4-4

River Wells, Editor: Bears 24, Bucs 21

Every week, I doubt Tampa Bay, and the last two weeks, they've proven me wrong. Were it another opponent, I would be more open to picking Tampa Bay this time around — but this Chicago Bears team is very, very good.

Caleb Williams is unstoppable when he isn't getting in his own way, and he's been crisp and consistent for two weeks. Ben Johnson is the best playcaller in football, and the Bears will be defending home turf after a big win against Seattle the Monday prior.

The Bucs have a strong running game and an elite defense. But the passing game remains nonexistent (literally, in some cases), and the offense won't be enough to outscore the Bears in this contest.

Overall Record: 3-5

Consensus: Bears 5, Bucs 0

Things were more even last week, but this week, our staff is all Bears. We're betting that Chicago's well-rounded team and the addition of Jeffery Simmons will be enough to knock off a Bucs team still looking to find its identity.

That being said, the Bucs have a chance with this defense. And if they win? Tampa Bay's momentum couldn't be higher entering the bye week.

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