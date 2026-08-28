Buccaneers Could Make Very Interesting QB Decision Against Jaguars

The emergence of Jalon Daniels has been a pleasant one for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it has also created a bit of an issue in deciding who they will keep in the quarterback room and how many quarterbacks they will keep.

The Bucs signed Jake Browning as the backup to Baker Mayfield, but it seems the undrafted rookie is starting to nip at Browning's heels to take over the full-time backup duties.

With Connor Bazelak not getting any playing time in the team's second preseason game, it's clear that Daniels and Browning are battling it out for the second-string spot. However, ahead of their preseason finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Todd Bowles refuses to give any insight into who might have the upper hand.

Bowles Quiet in Naming Starter Against Jaguars

When speaking with the media following joint practice with the Jags and asked who would start the final preseason game, Bowles didn't answer other than that they would contemplate it leading up to the game.

"Not yet," Bowles said. "We're going to sit down and meet about it."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jake Browning (5) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baker Mayfield is not expected to play against the Jaguars, so either way, we will likely get a heavy dose of both Browning and Daniels on Friday night.

Browning, the veteran with starting experience, is trying to hold off the undrafted rookie in Daniels, but we will finally see who has the upper hand at this point once the team takes the field.

Browning had an up-and-down showing in his first action as a Buccaneer, but while he did have moments of holding the ball too long, many of the issues were because of a lack of protection from his offensive line and running backs.

Daniels, on the other hand, has been electrifying, maneuvering the offense with poise and confidence while making tight-window throws, getting out of the pocket and using his legs and looking like a veteran in the way he was able to consistently lead the team down the field into scoring positions.

Whoever starts against the Jaguars will likely appear to have an edge over the other, but at the end of the day, it won't necessarily be the end-all, be-all. Whether it is Browning or Daniels, the team could decide to run with Browning as the backup entering the regular season, given what he has been able to accomplish as an NFL QB.

Following the preseason finale, the Buccaneers will have to cut their roster down to 53 men. And with how things have shaped out during camp and the preseason, they very likely could carry three quarterbacks, meaning that both Daniels and Browning are on the active roster.

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