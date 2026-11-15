Buccaneers Get Concerning Development Involving Baker Mayfield

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got the week off in Week 10, resting and recovering during their bye week — but it seems like their most important player may have really needed it.

The Bucs are 3-6, and despite that, they're just a half-game back from the NFC South lead. Quarterback Baker Mayfield was absent for three of those games with a dislocated thumb, an injury he is still dealing with.

He's been back for three games, but now, he could be missing some more time with a different injury he picked up before the bye week.

Baker Mayfield Injured Again

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before a game against the Atlanta Falcons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NFL insider Mike Garafolo reported Sunday that Mayfield injured his lower leg against the Chicago Bears in Week 9. It is apparently serious enough that Mayfield may not play against the Detroit Lions in Week 11.

Garafolo reported that Mayfield has been in and out of a walking boot, but that the injury is not severe enough for an IR designation and that it would be short-term.

The #Lions are up big in Germany right now then head back to Detroit to face the #Buccaneers.



Right now, it’s unclear whether they’ll see Baker Mayfield, as sources say he’s dealing with a lower-leg injury suffered against the #Bears https://t.co/PJvIgW0idw — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 15, 2026

It's unknown on which play or plays Mayfield suffered his lower-leg injury, but Mayfield played the entirety of the game in Week 9. He struggled, completing 18 passes in 32 attempts with no touchdowns and two interceptions — the latter of which went for a pick-six.

So far this season, Mayfield has thrown for 922 yards with three touchdowns to four interceptions. He has a QBR of 31.8, 30th in the NFL, and his dropback EPA per play of -0.297 is the worst in the NFL among qualifying quarterbacks, per SumerSports.

If Mayfield cannot go against the Lions, he'll once again be deputized by undrafted free agent rookie Jalon Daniels. Daniels filled in for Mayfield for the three games Mayfield missed with his thumb injury, and during that time, he's put up 501 yards for three touchdowns and five interceptions with a QBR of 50.3.

The Bucs will play the Lions in a must-win game next weekend— lose, and they'll fall to 3-7 with a worse chance of making the playoffs. The Bucs gave Mayfield a three-year extension worth $55 million a year in hopes that he'd be their long-term franchise quarterback, but they may have to win that game without him next Sunday to stay alive.

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