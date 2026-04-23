Buccaneers Get Major First Round Prediction Before NFL Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are soon set to make their pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and there are a number of different places they could go with the No. 15 pick.

The Bucs have a dire need for starters at edge rusher and inside linebacker, and there will be plenty of options available in that regard. They could also go for an offensive player like they did last year, however, with players like tight end Kenyon Sadiq and guard Olaivavega Ioane both options at that pick, and they could also trade out of the No. 15 pick entirely and get some more value.

That being said, there's one player who has been mocked to the Buccaneers more than any other prospect this offseason. ESPN reporter Peter Schrager released his final mock draft of the year, and he has the Buccaneers playing it safe and taking Miami Hurricanes edge rusher Akheem Mesidor with the No. 15 pick.

Peter Schrager mocks Akheem Mesidor to Buccaneers

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Yes, he's 25 years old. Yes, he has an injury history. But Mesidor produces in a massive way (12.5 sacks last season) and is at his best in the biggest games. I loved watching him in the College Football Playoff. Mesidor would immediately upgrade Tampa Bay's defense after that unit allowed 5.7 yards per play in 2025 (25th)."

Schrager's initial read on Mesidor isn't exactly enthralling. It's true that he's 25, having played four years at West Virginia before transferring to Miami. He does have injury history, having had surgeries on both of his feet during his time in college, and there's also reason to question his production after he played 2025 alongside pass rusher Rueben Bain, who was often chipped and double-teamed.

That being said, Mesidor is a high-floor player who showed production in college. Mesidor ended last year's campaign with 12.5 sacks and 17.5 TFLs, and he played with a high motor that helped him win plenty of pass-rushing reps. He may be older, but that comes with a lot of experience, and Tampa Bay could use that from a rookie prospect if it wants immediate results.

There's no telling what the Bucs will do once pick No. 15 arrives, but plenty of eyes seem to be on Mesidor when Tampa Bay's time comes around.

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