Buccaneers GM Jason Licht Reveals Emerging Team Leaders

We've really seen a changing of the guard for the Buccaneers during the 2026 offseason. Gone are franchise legends and leaders in Mike Evans and Lavonte David, with Evans leaving in free agency to join the 49ers and David hanging up his cleats and retiring.

With these two leaders leaving, the Bucs find themselves in a new era where they will need to find new leaders and faces of their franchise. Many have speculated as to who those leaders might be, with names like Baker Mayfield, Chris Godwin, Antoine Winfield Jr. and more being mentioned as players who can step up in leadership roles.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

However, general manager Jason Licht gave some interesting names when asked about which players can step up in leadership roles in 2026.

“We’ve got Tykee (Smith), Calijah (Kancey), the entire offensive line, Bucky (Irving), God forbid I leave out Vita [Vea], he’s been around for a long time, but he, in his own way, has a lot of leadership,” Licht said.

Nov 30, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Tykee Smith (23) reacts after recovering a fumble by Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight (not pictured) during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

While names like Kancey, Irving, the offensive line and Vea are newer names mentioned, this is not the first time we've heard Tykee Smith mentioned as a future leader. David also endorsed Smith as a future leader of this franchise after his retirement announcement.

"It could be a number guys, like I said, man, a lot of those guys, but I love Calijah, Tykee for sure," David said. "A lot of Yaya, some guys who played good football for us for a lot of years. But probably put my hat for sure for Tykee, man. That's like my little brother.

"I took him under my wing, kinda. He was one of those guys who was one of those young dudes who came and came straight at me and questioned me and grilled me and just watched me, kinda like seeing how I move and stuff like that. And I'm a good observer, so I kind of notice. You know what I'm saying? I notice, ok, he wants to be great at this game."

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone celebrates a tackle against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Licht also made note of some of the new additions to the team in free agency.

“I think some of the players that we added with Alex (Anzalone), Kenneth (Gainwell), and Miles (Killibrew),” Licht said. “I think those guys have all been very good leaders where they were, so that’s just going to help supplement what we have.”

It will be interesting to see who will rise and emerge as the next leaders of this franchise with two greats going in different directions. Time will tell if the next era of leaders in Tampa Bay will be able to rise to the occasion.

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