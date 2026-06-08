Why Jason Licht Has a Lot of Confidence in the Buccaneers in 2026
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Jason Licht still strongly believes in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' future. Despite losing franchise legends like Mike Evans and Lavonte David as well as established veterans like Jamel Dean, Licht still feels that the roster he has constructed in the past four years will be able to weather the storm and get the team back on track.
Recently, Licht sat down with Ira Kaufman of JoeBucsFan.com and was able to give his opinion on why he believes the Bucs are still a franchise with tremendous upside.
"We have a lot of good young players from the last four drafts that we’re very excited about. We didn’t win enough games last year for various reasons," Licht said, per JoeBucsFan. "We’ll never hide behind injuries, but that was a factor. Here in Tampa, Lavonte David never got enough credit. There are a lot of players that have been here in the past that didn’t get their due for what they were. It is what it is, I’m not complaining about it. If we have a chance to win more games, there will be more players that people realize how good they are."
Licht also feels that the energy that the team has is higher now than in the previous few seasons. Licht credits that to some of the new additions they've made in free agency, specifically to the front seven.
"There’s been more energy than I can remember since 2020, with JPP. A’Shawn Robinson has brought a ton, and Nacho has been lights out. Al-Quadin Muhammad and Alex Anzalone have also brought a lot of energy here." Licht said.
The additions of Robinson, Al-Quadin Muhammad and Alex Azalone should help give the Buccaneers more leadership in a defensive locker room that feels like it has been devoid of such leadership for the past couple of seasons.
Time will tell whether or not Licht is right about his assessment of where the team is and where they are going. A lot of faith and confidence has been placed in recent draft picks and the occasional veteran to help raise the floor of what the franchise should be.
If it is revealed that the team still has a ways to go, it will be up to Licht to make the correct decisions going forward.
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James Hill is a contributor and writer for BucsGameday, covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a daily basis. A graduate of St. Petersburg College with a bachelor’s degree in Sports Management and Business Administration, Hill has been active in sports media since 2015. He is also the creator of the YouTube channel “MrBucsNation,” which has grown to over 25,000 subscribers and 11.7 million views.Follow MrBucsNation