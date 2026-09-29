Latest Baker Mayfield Injury Update Continues to Move Packers vs. Buccaneers Odds in NFL Week 4

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to a brutal 0-3 start in the 2026 season, and they're staring down a potential 0-4 record with the Green Bay Packers coming to town in Week 4.

Starting quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered a dislocated thumb at the end of the team's Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, shifting the spread for this game in a big way. After oddsmakers opened things with the Packers as 1.5-point road favorites, the line has since shifted to Packers -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the odds for Green Bay to cover (-120) suggest that this line will get to four by the end of the week.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the best-case scenario for Mayfield would bea 2-to-4 week absence, which almost certainly knocks him out of Sunday's game vs. Green Bay. There's always a chance Mayfield could push to play, but he likely wouldn't be effective after dislocating the thumb on his throwing hand.

Rap: Baker Mayfield (thumb) will miss 2-4 weeks in best case scenario. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 28, 2026

With Mayfield trending towards missing multiple weeks, the Bucs have to really on rookie Jalon Daniels as their quarterback going forward. Tampa Bay could look to bring in a veteran to compete with Daniels, but it's unlikely that it could get another player up to speed quick enough to start Sunday's game.

Despite their 0-3 start, the Bucs are just one game out of first place in the terrible NFC South, so Mayfield's injury doesn't completely end the team's season.

Still, oddsmakers are out on the Bucs as a playoff contender, dropping them to +10000 to win the Super Bowl (they were +5500 prior to Week 3) this week.

This season, Mayfield has completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 615 yards, two scores and two interceptions. He's added 11 carries for 65 yards and a score on the ground. The former No. 1 overall pick has shown he's a tough player and will fight through injuries, so it's possible he'll hit the shorter end of his timeline after suffering this thumb injury.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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