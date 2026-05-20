Buccaneers' UDFA Quarterback Signing Could Pay Off in a Big Way Down the Road

For the most part, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gotten rave reviews for their 2026 draft class. Not only did Jason Licht and his staff manage to address positions of need on the roster, but they were able to do so while still finding good value on the players they selected.

True value, though, can only be determined after the players have taken an NFL field. An accurate assessment can't truly be made until years down the line. And believe it or not, there is at least a small chance that the player who will return the most value from this draft cycle for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is a player who wasn't drafted at all.

Immediately following the draft, the Buccaneers (like all teams) were in scramble mode to try and agree to terms with a wide variety of prospects they liked who went undrafted. Chief among those players was former Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels, whom the team signed to a $247,000 contract with a $25,000 signing bonus.

It's important to note that Licht has openly proclaimed he hopes to work out a long-term contract with Baker Mayfield, who is an impending free agent this year. Not only that, but he also signed quality veteran backup Jake Browning earlier in the offseason.

So although Daniels may not be taking any snaps on game days in the near future, that doesn't mean the investment in his talent couldn't pay off in a big way down the line.

Jason Licht excited about Jalon Daniels

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In a recent interview on the PewterReport Podcast, Licht was asked about some of the undrafted free agents the team signed, and he could barely contain his excitement when he brought up Daniels first.

"It's been a lot of fun watching Jalon Daniels. I can predict it's going to be exciting to watch him in training camp and preseason," Licht said. "He's got a very good arm. He's a really good athlete. He's put some good tape out there when he was at Kansas. Sharp kid. Natural leader."

Licht isn't the only well-respected football mind who is excited about Daniels' potential, though. Greg Cossell of NFL Films is one of the most respected draft analysts in the business, and prior to this year's NFL Draft, he had some high praise for the Jayhawks signal caller.

"I watched a lot of games of Jaylon Daniels. I've done it for a couple years, and I really like what I see on tape," Cossell said. "I mean, there's much to like when you watch him. He's got innate understanding and feel for playing from the pocket. Even though he's very athletic, this is not a guy that runs around. He plays with poise and composure. Very good arm. He can make every throw, and in college that's a big deal because the far hash to the sideline is a big time throw in college football."

NFL Draft expert believes Daniels will eventually be NFL starter

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) celebrates a touchdown against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cossell continued to describe his evaluation of Daniels, and why he believes he has what it takes to become an NFL starter in time.

"As I said, he's mobile, he can move around, he shows a sense of progression reading," Cossell said. "It would not surprise me, 2-3 years down the road, and of course it depends who drafts him, who coaches him, a number of factors are always involved at the quarterback position, but it would not surprise me in a number of years down the road if Jalon Daniels is a starting quarterback in the National Football League."

Here’s the legendary Greg Cosell on Bucs UDFA QB Jalon Daniels, who was his favorite player in the draft. https://t.co/cxTLBhk4i2 pic.twitter.com/fV59R0bXq6 — JC Allen (@JCAllenNFL) April 26, 2026

Whether or not Daniels gets his shot in Tampa Bay, it's becoming abundantly clear that several high ranking NFL Draft professionals, both including and beyond Licht, believe that the former Kansas star has the potential to develop into something special.

Based on the cost of high quality starting quarterbacks in the NFL, not to mention the inconsistent play Mayfield has put on tape since joining the Buccaneers, there's no guarantee he is the Bucs' long-term answer at the position. If not? Don't count out Jalon Daniels as the potential quarterback of the future in Tampa Bay.

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