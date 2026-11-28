The going hasn't been easy for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they have crawled to a 3-7 record behind lackluster offensive play.

But the bright side is that they still have a shot at making the playoffs if they can rip off numerous wins down the stretch to surpass the Carolina Panthers for the top spot in the NFC South.

For the most part, the Bucs have looked better than their record reflects, but for one Tampa Bay legend, that doesn't seem to be the case.

Ronde Barber Says Coaches Don't Believe They Are Good Enough

NFL hall of fame member Ronde Barber | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a recent episode of The Ronde Barber Show for WFLA-TV, Barber gave insight into the coaches' thinking.

“They even talk about it; when coaches are throwing out the clichés, like you know that they’re starting to understand that they’re not good enough."

It's hard to imagine the coaching staff not believing they have a team to believe, but when you hear the same things over and over again, it's hard to ignore.

“That’s how I look at this; like the team’s just not good enough," Barber continued. "In a lot of different ways, some manner of saying, personnel-wise, but there are a lot of good players on this team. But personnel-wise, we’re not completely there, especially at wide receiver without the depth."

"Jacob Parrish gets hurt and Benjamin Morrison goes in the game and it just looks like, ‘Holy cow.’ Two long passes for touchdowns against B-Mo and then he pulls up, his hamstring’s out," Barber said. "And you’re just like, ‘Those are the reasons you lose football games, especially against good teams on the road.’ So there are a lot of reasons for me to say they’re not good enough.”

It's clear that Barber's frustrations mimic those of the fanbase, and that his concerns are also the concerns of those who tune in to watch the Bucs week in and week out.

The lack of depth at corner didn't come to bite them until their last game against the Detroit Lions, but it has been abundantly obvious that there needs to be some work when it comes to building out the offense.

Entering the season, the staff and front office were high on all aspects of the roster. And with not much changed on that front, it's hard to imagine that the staff has lost belief in what this team could be.

Despite their record, six of the Bucs' seven losses have come by one-possession games. That shows that the team is fighting and good enough to compete against the best in the league, but is somehow falling short.

The Bucs could very well be 9-1 rather than 3-7 if those one-possession games fell the other way.

It's all in the details and fundamentals, which is tough to come to terms with at this point in the season. However, if these one-possession games start turning into wins rather than losses, then the Bucs have a great chance of curbing all concerns as they head into the playoffs.

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