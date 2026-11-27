The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need a win on Monday more than they have all year. At 3-7, they're two games back from the 5-5 Carolina Panthers — a win keeps them in the hunt, and a loss buries them down far enough that they may not climb out.

The Bucs are looking for as many players to contribute as they can against the Panthers, and that includes some players they haven't had for a bit. One of those players is wideout Jalen McMillan, who injured his knee in preseason, returned in Week 2 of the regular season against the Cleveland Browns and then injured it again, landing on injured reserve for most of the year to this point.

McMillan activated his 21-day practice window earlier this week. And it looks like the NFL will get to see him back in action sooner rather than later.

Jalen McMillan Looks On Track to Return

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (11) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McMillan was listed as a full participant on Thursday, were the Bucs to hold a practice on Thanksgiving Day (they did hold a practice on Wednesday but were not required to give an injury report). McMillan also practiced on Friday, which is a great sign for his potential availability.

Josiah Trotter (pictured here), Jacob Parrish and Jalen McMillan are all practicing.



Benjamin Morrison and Antoine Winfield Jr. aren’t practicing, and Elijah Simmons is in a non-contact jersey. pic.twitter.com/G0XIB5kaD3 — River Wells (@riverhwells) November 27, 2026

McMillan still has to be activated off of injured reserve within his 21-day window to play on Sunday. Once it was initially announced that he had opened that window, it was unknown just how far along he was in his recovery — but the way McMillan spoke in the locker room on Wednesday seems to indicate that he's ready to get back to it.

"It was a long road," McMillan said Wednesday. "Had some ups and downs, but I'm excited to be back and I'm excited to produce for the team."

The Bucs could certainly use a player of McMillan's caliber. Tampa Bay's leading receiver is Emeka Egbuka, who has just 296 yards on 59 targets.

McMillan has been one of Tampa Bay's best separators when he's played, but he's struggled with that in recent years — a scary neck injury kept him out for almost all of 2025, and he's missed most of 2026 so far.

The Bucs play the Panthers at 8:15 on Monday. When they do, it looks like McMillan will be involved, and he'll try to help lead the Bucs to a win to stay alive in the NFC South.

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