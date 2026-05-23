Bucs Legend Lavonte David Called Out by Teammates During Final Season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster has undergone some serious changes during the 2026 offseason.

Of those changes, one of the most significant was undoubtedly the loss of one of the team's most iconic players in Lavonte David. After 14 incredible seasons in Tampa Bay, the legendary linebacker made the difficult decision to officially hang up his cleats for one last time.

The disappointment stemming from Lavonte's decision to retire was felt throughout the Tampa community, and certainly the fanbase, but not in the same way as Mike Evans, who chose to leave to join another team he felt would give him a better chance to compete during the final years of his career in the San Francisco 49ers.

Earlier in the offseason, before David had made the final decision, he had proclaimed that if he were to return, it would only be for the Buccaneers. It was the perfect representation of David's commitment to the team that drafted him, as his loyalty and tireless work ethic are just some of the qualities that made him such a beloved player during his NFL career.

David wasn't only beloved by the fanbase, though. The respect and appreciation he gained from his teammates for his consistent play and quiet leadership style was always something that set him apart from other players around the league.

As it turns out, though, David had some moments during his final season with the Buccaneers that saw those attributes get called into question.

Lavonte David called out by teammates during final season

Sep 28, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Lavonte David (54) speaks with head coach Todd Bowles during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

In a recent guest appearance on The Rush with Maxx Crosby, David admitted to a moment that took place during his final season that really made him question himself.

"I got called out by a couple of my teammates for loafin," David said.

Crosby responded, "Did you feel like you were loafing though in that moment for real?"

"Ya I loafed. I loafed" David admitted. "I'll take full accountability for that. And like, for them to call me out on that, like for me being the veteran teammate and they called me out on that?' Nah, Lavonte that ain't you bro' and like that kind of like stuck with me, like, nah y'all, I'm trippin'."

Retired #Bucs LB Lavonte David revealed that his teammates confronted him for loafing at times during his final season — a shocking admission from the longtime leader in Tampa Bay.



The Bucs defense should improve in 2026 with younger, hungrier leadership.



🎥 @TheRushWithMaxx pic.twitter.com/p7MNyDwyvG — The Pewter Plank (@ThePewterPlank) May 23, 2026

This is surely a significant surprise for most people who know David, to hear.

Always lauded for his exceptional work ethic and consistency, even a player like David has had moments where he wasn't giving full effort. You have to give him credit for sharing this story, though, as it ultimately exposes a chink in what was otherwise a spotless coat of armour preserving David's legacy and work ethic.

David's legacy in Tampa Bay is already cemented

Jan 5, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) and linebacker Lavonte David (54) celebrate after beating the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

That being said, the honesty it takes to share this type of story is almost more endearing than the lack of effort being described is concerning. After all, David was battling through injuries practically the entire season just to stay on the field with his teammates for nearly every snap as a 35-year-old.

Despite this admission by David, his incredible body of work over 14 NFL seasons makes him more than worthy of an eventual induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Chances are, the same teammate who called him out last season will be there in the front row supporting him when that time comes.

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