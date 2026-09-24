Buccaneers' Most Disappointing Offensive Players After 2 Games

There's not much to say about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers thus far this season. The defense has been horrible, as has the offense.

The offense was hopeful to return to 2024 form when Liam Coen was the offensive coordinator with the arrival of Zac Robinson, but they have been plagued by passes behind the line of scrimmage, lackluster offensive line play, and struggles from a wide receiver unit that was thought to be one of the top in the league entering the year.

With how bad things have been, we present to you the most disappointing players on the offensive side of the ball:

QB Baker Mayfield

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Three years, $55 million on average. Yep, that's the contract Baker Mayfield signed right before the season. And boy, has his play been a slap in the face since.

Mayfield has looked like everything but himself this season, turning the ball over four times, ranking 28th in passing yards (398), 28th in passing touchdowns (1) and 25th in yards per attempt (6.4).

His inability to find receivers on intermediate passes, lack of ball security, and the ability to finish drives have cost the Bucs' offense any semblance of consistency or juice.

Struggles in the red zone and seven sacks have also continually killed any sort of momentum the offense has found.

WR Emeka Egbuka

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Emeka Egbuka entered this season as the pick of most to be the Bucs' WR1 after the departure of Mike Evans. That hasn't happened.

The receiver room as a whole has lacked the ability to separate from defenders for Mayfield, but it appears that Egbuka has carried over this problem to his sophomore campaign.

Egbuka has accounted for the Bucs' only passing touchdown of the year, but has only accumulated six catches for 58 yards, failing to even get to 50 receiving yards in either game against questionable secondaries.

LG Ben Bredeson

Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ben Bredeson (68) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bredeson has performed well along the Bucs' offensive line since making his way to Tampa Bay, but it has been a struggle for him early on in 2026.

Bredeson has been completely overpowered and consistently surrendering pressures and hits on Mayfield, which is likely part of the reason Mayfield has been sacked seven times.

With Bredeson getting beat so much, it has not only swallowed up how effective the passing game could be, but also placed limits on the running backs trying to run through the A-gap on the left side of the line.

TE Cade Otton

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like Mayfield, Cade Otton was extended this offseason, but has not taken a leap.

The former safety blanket has yet to be that, despite his high snap share, only accounting for 64 yards on eight receptions.

There was hope that Otton would take advantage of Zac Robinson's offense, one that saw Kyle Pitts flourish in Atlanta with the Falcons, but he has yet to establish himself as a threat up the seams.

Maybe it's time to find some snaps for rookie Bauer Sharp.

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