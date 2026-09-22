Vikings vs. Buccaneers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 3

The Minnesota Vikings find themselves at 2-0 and in sole possession of first place in the NFC North, largely thanks to their defense, which has been lights out to begin the year. They also got some good news on Monday that Kyler Murray would return to the starting lineup after suffering a concussion in Week 1.

They'll head to Florida to face the 0-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3. The Bucs have lost back-to-back close games and are desperate to get their first win of the season.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this NFC matchup.

Vikings vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

Vikings -1.5 (-114)

Buccaneers +1.5 (-106)

Moneyline

Vikings -124

Buccaneers +105

Total

OVER 42.5 (-114)

UNDER 42.5 (-106)

Vikings vs. Buccaneers How to Watch

Date: Sunday, September 27

Time: 4:05 PM ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Vikings record: 2-0

Buccaneers record: 0-2

Vikings vs. Buccaneers Betting Trends

Buccaneers are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games vs. Vikings

The UNDER is 4-3 in the last seven meetings between these two teams

Vikings are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games

The UNDER is 8-2 in the Vikings' last 10 games

The Buccaneers are 0-10 against the spread in their last 10 games

The OVER is 5-5 in the Buccaneers' last 10 games

Vikings vs. Buccaneers Key Player to Watch

Kyler Murray, QB - Minnesota Vikings

Kyler Murray's Vikings debut was short-lived. He threw the ball just five times and ran the ball twice before getting knocked out of the game against the Packers. Carson Wentz took care of business in his absence, but the Vikings will need Murray to play to his potential if they truly want to be an NFC contender.

Vikings vs. Buccaneers Prediction and Best Bet

In the Week 3 edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I made the case for betting the UNDER in this game:

I have some major concerns about the Buccaneers' offense. Their underlying metrics are completely average, despite playing two bad defenses to begin the season. Baker Mayfield has also looked like a shell of himself, missing key throws in big moments. Now, he has to play against a stifling Brian Flores-led Vikings defense that is going to blitz him the entire game. I can't imagine Mayfield facing a Vikings blitz going to go well for Tampa Bay.

On the other sideline, I also have little faith in the Vikings' offense. Even with Kyler Murray back in the lineup, they have ranked just 30th in success rate through the first two weeks.

With this game involving one elite defense and two middling offenses, I think we're going to see a low-scoring affair.

Pick: UNDER 42.5 (-106) via Caesars

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