Buccaneers Player Who Shined This Preseason Gets Cut
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Shortly after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' third and final preseason game had concluded, it was time to make some tough decisions.
Combined with minicamp, training camp and joint practices, the Buccaneers' coaches and front office got what they wanted — the opportunity to evaluate a wide variety of prospects on both sides of the ball in live game action this preseason.
Just as there were players who didn't quite live up to the expectations, there were several who rose to the occasion and made final roster decisions that much more challenging on the Buccaneers' decision makers.
Jack Pyburn Impressed This Preseason
Among those who really made a positive impression this preseason was undrafted OLB Jack Pyburn.
The former LSU product had a tremendous preseason where his relentless stlye of play off the edge resulted in incredible production. Pyburn registered two sacks in the team's first preseason game vs. the Jets, and another two sacks in the final game vs. the Jaguars.
Pyburn's four sacks in the preseason led the entire NFL.
Didn't Make The Cut
Despite Pyburn's exceptional performance throughout the preseason, the Buccaneers made the difficult decision to cut him.
The Buccaneers also made the decision to cut QB Jake Browning in favor of UDFA Jalon Daniels as well as former second-round pick OLB Chris Braswell, leading many to assume that Pyburn would find himself making the final roster.
Even though a lack of sack production has been a major issue for Todd Bowles' defense in recent years, the team clearly has enough confidence in the players they brought in this offseason to address that. Signing Al-Quadin Muhammad in free agency and drafting Rueben Bain Jr. should go a long way toward improving the Buccaneers' pass rush.
The team also added a ton of quality reinforcements to the interior of the defensive line, further strengthening their bid to improve not just their pass rush, but their ability to defend the run as well.
An interesting and very unique wrinkle to Pyburn's situation is the fact that he was temporarily granted a fifth year of eligibility, ultimately allowing him — at least for now — to return to LSU and continue his collegiate playing career if he so chooses.
Unless another team decides to add Pyburn to their roster, the signs are pointing to the productive OLB returning to college for another season as opposed to staying on with the Bucs on their practice squad.
The NFL is a tough business. And although there's no doubt that Pyburn made a very strong impression in his first opportunity to try and make it as an NFL player, he'll now need to carry that momentum over to the SEC in hopes of achieving a different result around this time next year.
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Prior to joining BucsGameday and Sports Illustrated, Collin's written content was provided through Bucs Banter, and NFL Draft Lounge. He is also the creator and host of the Bucs Banter Podcast. He is a graduate of the Communication Studies program at McMaster University, where he was also a varsity basketball player, and later an advanced scout. He lives with his wife and two children in Hamilton, ON. You can follow Collin on YouTube and Twitter.Follow SI_Buccaneers