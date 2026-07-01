Buccaneers Quarterback Reveals Intriguing Tidbit on 2025 Season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had one of their most disappointing seasons in years in 2025. They finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2019, and they're looking to bounce back in a big way in 2026.

It didn't always look like that was going to be the case, though. Before an awful losing streak that saw the Bucs drop seven of their last nine games, the team started 6-2, stood atop the NFC and had an MVP-caliber player in Baker Mayfield.

Things could have looked a lot different in 2025 had the Buccaneers continued on that path and kept stringing wins together. One Buccaneers quarterback recently made an appearance on a podcast this offseason, and he revealed an intriguing tidbit about last season that might give an interesting look into one aspect of that 2025 team.

Bucs Talked About Connor Bazelak Playing a Game in 2026

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Connor Bazelak (8) passes the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Third-string quarterback Connor Bazelak recently appeared on our own James Hill's podcast to discuss a number of things about his preparation for this upcoming season.

There was one interesting thing he said during the podcast, though. He mentioned that if the Bucs were to keep winning, the team talked about potentially playing him in their Week 18 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

"I was hoping we would keep winning and winning," Bazelak said. "Because they did talk about me playing the Panthers that Week 18 game at home, which would have been awesome to get some experience. Didn't work out that way, but it is what it is."

Bazelak also mentioned that he was told he was "two plays away" from starting after Teddy Bridgewater's game against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half. Bridgewater didn't put together a great showing, so it's fun to wonder what exactly the Bucs were planning if they had continued to win.

Would Bazelak have essentially auditioned for the QB2 spot then? Would he have started the game, or would he have simply appeared later? Or did the Bucs just want to see what they had?

Either way, we'll never know. The Bucs did not keep winning, and that Week 18 game was crucial to win if they wanted to make the playoffs — Tampa Bay did win that game, but none of the other dominoes fell for them to win the NFC South.

Bazelak will report to training camp with the rest of Tampa Bay on June 28. He's set to compete with new UDFA Jalon Daniels for a spot on the roster in 2026.

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