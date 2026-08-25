Buccaneers Secretly Reveal Running Back Competition

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in Jacksonville for joint practices with the Jaguars ahead of their preseason finale after getting to 2-0 in the preseason after beating the Kansas City Chiefs.

There was plenty to take away from their victory over the Chiefs, but one small detail from the game could point to a subtle, sudden competition as we head into the final week of training camp.

That minute detail was running back Josh Williams getting the first shot at snaps over third-string back Sean Tucker.

Does Williams Getting Earlier Carries Bring Competition to Tucker?

Williams' strong performance against the Jets led to head coach Todd Bowles giving him the earlier snaps over Tucker, as he wanted to see him against stronger opposition, but could it be something bigger than just wanting to see that?

Williams has looked great going back to last year when he was on the practice squad, and it appears that the coaching staff wants a good, hard look at him this season to determine the pecking order.

Tucker has gone over the 300-yard mark each of the past two seasons and exploded for seven touchdowns in 2025 in a backup role for the Bucs. But there are still areas of his game that are lacking, particularly blocking for his quarterback, which once again became a problem on a brutal sack of backup QB Jake Browning against the Chiefs.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker (44) Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both backs are strong runners, but at this point, Tucker not being able to block is becoming a problem, especially if he were called into serious action if one or both of Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell get injured.

We find it highly doubtful that this little tidbit of Williams getting snaps before Tucker will lead to the former overtaking the latter, but it is interesting to think about given Tucker still not developing completely and Williams starting to look like a major threat out of the backfield.

We will continue to monitor the situation from Jacksonville, however, and if we start to see more splits between the two, and depending on what happens in the final preseason game, we could end up changing our tune.

Both backs have had decent preseasons, with Williams running the ball a total of 10 times for 36 yards (3.6 YPC) and a touchdown and Tucker rushing nine times for 35 yards (3.9 YPC) and a touchdown as well. Whoever can separate themselves this week could find themselves in the driver's seat to take over that third running back spot.

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