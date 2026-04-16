Buccaneers Select Intriguing Offensive Prospect in New 2026 Mock Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need a lot of help everywhere on defense as the NFL Draft approaches. They need starters at edge rusher and linebacker, but they could also desperately use depth at cornerback, defensive line and safety.

Because of this, most people are expecting the Bucs to have a defense-heavy draft, much like they did last year in 2025. They drafted four defensive players out of their six picks, but they did draft an offensive player with their first round selection, taking Ohio State wideout Emeka Egbuka. Could the Bucs and general manager Jason Licht do something similar this year in 2026?

The Athletic's draft expert, Dane Brugler, seems to believe so. In his recent mock draft (which mocked every pick in the NFL Draft), Brugler had the Buccaneers selecting Penn State offensive guard Olaivavega Ioane with the No. 15 pick.

Dane Brugler has Bucs selecting Olaivavega Ioane at No. 15

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane (71) against the Boise State Broncos | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Edge rusher and linebacker are arguably Tampa Bay’s top two areas of need, but do the Bucs see any prospect — at either position — worthy of this spot?" Brugler wrote. "They are in a position to go best player available here, which might be Ioane, who would provide an immediate upgrade at left guard."

As it currently stands, the Buccaneers have a set of five starters on the offensive line. Tristan Wirfs and Luke Goedeke hold down both sides at tackle, Graham Barton is set to return at center for his third year in the NFL and Ben Bredeson and Cody Mauch will play left and right guard, respectively. Ioane is one of the highest-touted offensive players in the draft, though, and if the Bucs were to pick him, he'd likely start in 2026 on the offensive line.

Should the Bucs draft Ioane, Bredeson would likely get the boot as a starter. The Bucs signed him to a three-year, $22,000,000 deal in 2025, but he played just 11 games last year while dealing with various injuries. Pro Football Focus thought highly of Bredeson as a pass blocker, giving him a 76.0 grade there, but he received a much lower 44.1 grade as a run blocker.

There is a potential out in Bredeson's contract after 2026, which would cost $3,798,000 of dead cap. If the Bucs drafted Ioane and he ended up looking strong in his first year, the Bucs could move on from Bredeson. Alternatively, if Ioane needed a little more work, he'd serve as excellent depth behind Bredeson until the Buccaneers wanted him to step in.

Ioane would not serve a need for Tampa Bay, but he could be an impact player on the offensive line — and Licht implied during his pre-draft press conference that he'd have no problem picking against team needs if the player was special.

"I have no problem – no problem – if we view the player as a high-end, very high-end talent that's going to make an impact at some point," Licht said. "I have no problem."

The Buccaneers make their first-round pick (barring any trades) at No. 15 on April 23 when the NFL Draft kicks off.

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