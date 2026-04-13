Surprise First Round Pick For Buccaneers Actually Makes A Lot Of Sense

Many fans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers feel as though they are stuck between a rock and a hard place in terms of their team's current draft position, with the Bucs slated to pick 15th overall in the first round.

Although the Buccaneers desperately need to add a bona fide edge rusher to take Todd Bowles' defense to the next level, the best pass rushers are all likely to be off the board by the time Tampa Bay is on the clock.

The other position that is undoubtedly near the top of the priority list is inside linebacker. Although there are a couple blue chip prospects capable of thriving at that position in the NFL in former Ohio State teammates Sonny Styles and Arvell Reese, both are expected to be selected within the first 10 picks of this year's draft.

Ultimately, 2026 looks like a year where the Bucs' biggest draft needs aren't really matching up with where they are situated within the first round. There are a few ways the Buccaneers could overcome that predicament, though.

As always, Jason Licht could seize an opportunity to move up, or back, in the draft. That being said, although Licht has proven to be willing to trade draft picks during the annual event, rarely has he chosen to move up in the first round of the draft. Doing so is extremely costly from a draft capital perspective, which is something he has avoided at all costs because his roster-building philosophy is so centered around building through the draft.

Licht has been more willing to move back in the draft, though, and this year could provide a great opportunity to do so, especially with so many needs on the defensive side of the ball. Accumulating additional picks in the middle rounds could allow Licht and his staff to add the quality depth they need on the defensive side of the ball.

If the Bucs do stick and pick, though, it wouldn't be surprising to see them bypass the biggest positional needs in order to select the best player available. This is exactly what Tampa Bay did last year when it shocked everyone by selecting Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka in the first round.

Assuming they stay at pick 15 in this year's draft, the Buccaneers could very conceivably surprise people once again by taking the best available player as opposed to simply drafting a position they need most, as many fans are expecting them to do.

Buccaneers predicted to draft stud OG

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane (71) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A recent CBS mock draft put together by Zachary Perelis has the Buccaneers doing exactly that with the selection of Penn State IOL Olaivavega Ioane.

"GM Jason Licht has shown a willingness to invest in offensive linemen early in the draft, using two first-round picks and two second-round picks at the position since 2020," Perelis wrote. "All four are still starting for Tampa Bay. Now, he adds the top interior lineman in the draft; Olaivavega Ioane would start at left guard from Day 1 and bring some nastiness to the position."

Ioane could elevate Buccaneers' OL from good to great

Jan 21, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) looks on before a 2024 NFC divisional round game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Although offensive guard isn't necessarily a pressing need for the Buccaneers with veteran LG Ben Bredeson under contract for another two years, he could become valuable depth for a group that was ravaged by injury last season. Not only that, but Ioane has the size, ability and makeup to transform Tampa Bay's OL group from very good to elite.

Another interesting angle to consider with this scenario is the fact that Licht has been exceptional when it comes to finding talented OL prospects through the draft. Aside from Bredeson, each member of the Bucs' offensive line was drafted by Licht. Bookend tackles Tristan Wirfs and Luke Goedeke not only form one of the best tackle tandems in the entire league, but they've both signed second contracts to stay with the Buccaneers.

If Jason Licht were to draft the best player available, and it happened to be Penn State lineman Olaivavega Ioane, Bucs fans would have plenty of reason to be excited. Not only is Ioane arguably the best lineman in this entire draft class, but he would fit right into what is already an impressive cast of homegrown OL talent with the Buccaneers, ultimately paving the way for the offense to have a bounce-back season in 2026.

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