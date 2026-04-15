NFL Draft 2026 Dream Scenarios for All 32 Teams

Some are calling this a sleepy draft due to the lack of star power. Sure, there’s no Ja’Marr Chase-like wide receiver or a dominant edge rusher that teams are aiming to trade up for.

But there is a lot of mystery with enticing prospects who don’t play premium positions. Sonny Styles, an off-ball linebacker, could be a top-five selection. Arvell Reese’s upside could either have him go in the top three or fall outside the top five because teams aren’t exactly sure whether he’s an edge rusher, off-ball linebacker or both.

We also have running back Jeremiyah Love, who’s considered a better prospect than Ashton Jeanty, who went No. 6 pick to the Raiders last year. After years of hearing about how unwise it was to take a running back in the first round, there's now a shot Love goes in the top four.

Arizona Cardinals

Dream Scenario: Arvell Reese being available leads to extra 2027 picks

This scenario brings back memories of the Cardinals trading out of the No. 3 spot and allowing the Texans to take Will Anderson Jr. in 2023.

That wasn’t exactly the best decision, but with no franchise quarterback in place, the Cardinals need all the picks they can get to make a move in next year’s loaded class. Arizona again has the No. 3 pick, and a team might cough up a first rounder if it meant selecting Reese, the most enticing edge rusher in this class.

Atlanta Falcons

Dream Scenario: Omar Cooper Jr. falls to pick No. 48

The Falcons are in a terrible spot after rolling the dice on James Pearce Jr., who fell in the first round last year due to character concerns. Atlanta traded its 2026 first-round pick to Los Angeles to select Pearce, and now there’s a chance he doesn’t play again for the team because of his concerning legal matters stemming from a domestic dispute .

After their reckless decision, the Falcons don’t have much flexibility this draft. Perhaps a standout playmaker like Cooper falls to them in the second round.

Baltimore Ravens

Dream Scenario: Go all in with Olaivavega Ioane, Denzel Boston on Day 1

There’s a strong chance the Ravens could come away with the best guard in the draft with them owning the No. 14 pick. Ioane would immediately provide a boost to Baltimore’s interior offensive line after it lost center Tyler Linderbaum in free agency.

To follow, GM Eric DeCosta should stick with the aggressive mindset he’s shown this offseason. (He backed out of the Maxx Crosby trade in March.) DeCosta won’t have any buyer’s remorse if he trades back into the first round to give Lamar Jackson a new weapon who can come away with contested catches.

Buffalo Bills

Dream Scenario: Keldric Faulk becomes the final piece for a Super Bowl

Faulk might be the biggest boom-or-bust prospect in this draft , so there’s a chance he’s available for the Bills at pick No. 26.

Buffalo should bet on the upside of the imposing 6'6", 274-pound Auburn product to possibly give itself a dominant front, especially after the free-agent addition of Bradley Chubb.

After losing the defensive mind of coach Sean McDermott, the Bills need more playmakers who can create on their own. A dominant defensive line could be the key to finally winning it all with Josh Allen.

Carolina Panthers

Dream Scenario: Kenyon Sadiq is exactly what Bryce Young needs

The Panthers are a tough team to gauge because they keep making roster upgrades but have an inconsistent quarterback. Perhaps what Young needs to finally show he’s the real deal in his fourth season is an athletic pass-catching tight end.

Carolina would be wise to use its No. 19 pick on the Oregon product. But other teams might be eyeing the tight end who has drawn comparisons to George Kittle.

Chicago Bears

Dream Scenario: Trade up for Mansoor Delane, gamble on Demond Claiborne

The Bears would fill one of their biggest needs if they can move up from No. 25 to grab the best coverage player in this draft. Currently, the Bears need a No. 2 cornerback on the opposite side of Jaylon Johnson. Delane has the upside to one day develop into a lockdown corner.

Later in the draft, coach Ben Johnson could look to add another weapon in the backfield. Claiborne has drawn comparisons to Jahmyr Gibbs , a player Johnson helped develop with the Lions.

Bailey is perhaps the best pure pass rusher in this year's class. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cincinnati Bengals

Dream Scenario: David Bailey slides to No. 10 to replace Trey Hendrickson

This one might be more of a miracle than a dream scenario. But maybe teams are higher on Reese, Faulk and Rueben Bain Jr. and the Bengals get the ultimate gift of selecting Bailey at No. 10 to replace the recently departed Hendrickson.

Cincinnati desperately needs an impactful edge rusher for a defensive front that appears to be the worst in the NFL on paper. Bailey is the most polished edge rusher in this class and it wouldn’t be a stretch to say he can record 10 sacks as a rookie.

Cleveland Browns

Dream Scenario: Trade down for Monroe Freeling, move up for Jordyn Tyson

With no Joe Alt type of tackle prospect in this draft, the Browns would be better off trading down to fill their hole on the left side. There’s plenty of depth at tackle this year.

Don’t be surprised about this scenario occurring because GM Andrew Berry has a reputation for moving up and down draft orders. For their second first rounder, which the Browns gained in the trade with the Jaguars for Travis Hunter, the to-be-determined starting quarterback would be thrilled if that pick turned into Tyson, the versatile playmaker.

Dallas Cowboys

Dream Scenario: Land Delane, Jermod McCoy with two first-round picks

Ever since the Micah Parsons trade, there’s been plenty of focus on the Cowboys needing to add another dominant edge rusher. But Dallas likely won’t get one of the top-tier edge rushers unless it trades up from No. 12.

Instead of losing picks, team owner and GM Jerry Jones should focus on turning the secondary into a strength. The two first rounders the Cowboys own are in the perfect range for the top cornerback prospects—they also have the Packers’ No. 20 pick from the Parsons trade. A duo of Delane and McCoy would go a long way to instantly improving the Cowboys’ poor defense.

Denver Broncos

Dream Scenario: Jacob Rodriguez in Round 2, Emmett Johnson in Round 4

With a Super Bowl-ready roster, the Broncos had the flexibility to relinquish their first-round pick to the Dolphins for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

After the blockbuster trade, the Broncos’ biggest needs are now on the defensive front, especially after cutting linebacker Dre Greenlaw and losing defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers in free agency.

Rodriguez can help fill the void as a sideline-to-sideline playmaker with impressive instincts. Also, the team could use depth at running back because J.K. Dobbins has an extensive injury history. Johnson has drawn comparisons to LeSean McCoy .

Detroit Lions

Dream Scenario: Plug Spencer Fano at right tackle, move Penei Sewell to left

Fano would be a massive win for the Lions if they can get the Utah product with the No. 17 pick. He could push one of the guards for a starting spot or take over at right tackle if the Lions are O.K. with moving Sewell to the left side.

Detroit needs flexibility on the offensive line to repair its team identity. This roster filled with stars wasn’t the same without a dominant offensive line last season.

Green Bay Packers

Dream Scenario: Trade No. 52 pick for Giants star DT Dexter Lawrence II

The Packers are in win-now mode after last year’s blockbuster trade for Parsons. They might as well keep going in that direction by pursuing Lawrence, one of the best interior pass rushers in the league.

After years of building the roster with young talent, Green Bay can afford to relinquish more draft picks. Maybe a second-round pick won’t be enough to get the Giants to give up Lawrence, but he’s entering his age-29 season and wants a new contract. It’s going to be difficult for New York to net a first-round pick for a player who doesn’t play on the edge.

Houston Texans

Dream Scenario: Trade up for Ioane to better protect C.J. Stroud

The Texans can’t get complacent after how poorly their offensive line makeover went last year. Yes, Stroud struggled down the stretch, but he played well enough to mask the issues on the offensive line for most of the season.

Houston can instantly fix this issue by trading up for the best guard prospect in the draft. Usually, teams don’t trade up for guards, but Ioane is the real deal and would allow Stroud to play at his best as he heads into a pivotal fourth season without a contract extension.

Indianapolis Colts

Dream Scenario: Draft CJ Allen, flip Anthony Richardson for Day 2 pick

The Colts lost their first-round pick in the Sauce Gardner deadline trade. Luckily for them, one of their biggest needs is linebacker, and off-ball players rarely go in the first round these days. Allen can help fill the void of Zaire Franklin, whom the team traded to Green Bay in the offseason.

As for Richardson, the Colts can move him to one of the quarterback-needy teams or a contender in need of a quality insurance plan at the most important position. It would be a win for the organization if it lands a Day 2 pick for the failed 2023 first rounder.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Dream Scenario: Remain patient for Peter Woods, Jonah Coleman

Patience shouldn’t be a problem for a team that did very little in free agency. After losing their 2026 first-round pick in the Hunter trade, it seems the Jaguars are content with not being active this offseason. They should stick with that philosophy to address a few roster holes.

Woods, who could be available in the second round, has plenty of upside and could quickly develop next to veteran defensive tackle Arik Armstead.

Jacksonville will likely go with a running back committee to replace the loss of Travis Etienne Jr., who joined the Saints. Coleman, a Day 3 prospect, could offer versatility to a backfield that includes Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Kansas City Chiefs

Dream Scenario: Wait on corner, take Sadiq, Akheem Mesidor

The Chiefs have a massive need at corner after losing Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. But there’s depth at cornerback in this year’s class and a few intriguing prospects could be available in the later rounds.

Kansas City should look ahead and add Sadiq to eventually replace Travis Kelce. He can learn from one of the best ever at the position while offensive mastermind Andy Reid builds a unique set of plays for the athletically gifted Oregon tight end. (Sadiq ran a 4.39 at the scouting combine.)

As for their second first-round pick, the Chiefs can add depth to the defensive line, an area that struggled last season. Chris Jones turns 32 in July and George Karlaftis needs help on the opposite side.

Las Vegas Raiders

Dream Scenario: Pair Fernando Mendoza with Boston to end Day 1

I can see it now. Mendoza throwing his pretty back-shoulder fade to Boston, a 6'4" player who thrives in grabbing contested catches. This duo is exactly what this franchise needs to get back on track.

Boston’s presence would also take away attention from stud tight end Brock Bowers. Currently, the Raiders are missing an X-receiver to go with speedy wideouts Tre Tucker and Jalen Nailor. But Las Vegas might need to go back into the first round to grab Boston.

Los Angeles Chargers

Dream Scenario: Do whatever it takes to draft Ioane or Fano

You know Jim Harbaugh stays up late at night knowing how badly Justin Herbert needs better protection at the guard spots. The Chargers are set at the other spots with tackles Alt and Rashawn Slater and newcomer center Tyler Biadasz.

However, L.A. didn’t do enough in free agency to improve the guard position. Fano might be the better choice for L.A. because he can play guard and tackle. After all the injuries last year, versatility is a plus for this team.

Styles, an All-American at Ohio State, was a standout performer at the NFL combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Rams

Dream Scenario: Trade up for Sonny Styles

Yes, coach Sean McVay loves his skill players. Plugging Sadiq or one of the top wide receivers into this explosive offense would be fun to watch.

But what this team is truly missing is a do-it all player for the front seven. Styles’s presence would allow the pass rushers to play freely knowing that the athletic freak from Ohio State is behind them to clean up any mistakes. ( Styles put on a show during his combine workout.)

L.A. found a gem last free agency with linebacker Nate Landman, but he’s more of a downhill player. Styles can cover tight ends and wide receivers. The Rams should aggressively make a move up for Styles.

Miami Dolphins

Dream Scenario: Sprint to draft Delane at No. 11, take Cooper at No. 30

The Dolphins should sprint to turn in their draft card if Delane is still available when they’re on the clock with their first of two first-round picks. Miami might have the worst secondary in the league with a group of inexperienced players.

But the receivers’ room is also in rough shape after trading away Waddle. Newcomer quarterback Malik Willis would be thrilled if the team adds Cooper, the yards-after-catch dynamo who’s drawing comparisons to Deebo Samuel.

Minnesota Vikings

Dream Scenario: Stars align with Tyson, Dillon Thienemen, Jake Slaughter

The Vikings don’t necessarily need a wide receiver, but they shouldn’t reach to fill a roster need with their No. 18 pick.

Tyson is a versatile playmaker who can make plays on the inside and outside. Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison need a wideout who can get open in a hurry to set up more downfield shots.

There’s a chance that Thienemen slips to the second round because teams tend to avoid drafting safeties early. And Slaughter is the best true center in the draft, and he could be available in the middle rounds. That’s three starters right there for Minnesota.

New England Patriots

Dream Scenario: Trade for A.J. Brown, draft Kadyn Proctor

The Eagles’s unwillingness to move Brown before June 1 due to cap reasons has complicated matters, but maybe they work out a verbal agreement with the Patriots to officially execute the trade then.

If New England knows Brown is coming in a few weeks, the team can focus on improving its offensive line. Proctor could provide depth and offer assistance in case Will Campbell, last year’s first-round selection, struggles again on the left side. Also, it might be better for Proctor to learn from the sidelines for one season. He can eventually take over for veteran right tackle Morgan Moses.

New Orleans Saints

Dream Scenario: Reese falls to pick No. 8

This won’t happen because coaches rarely lack confidence. But maybe there are a few teams that pass on Reese because they don’t believe they’re the right fit to unlock his vast skill set. Reese could either be the next Parsons or the next Isaiah Simmons.

Saints defensive coordinator Brandon Staley would welcome the hybrid player with plenty of upside. New Orleans needs cornerstone players on defense after parting with Cameron Jordan and Demario Davis.

New York Giants

Dream Scenario: Draft Styles, trade Lawrence, Kayvon Thibodeaux for picks

It’s time for the Giants to admit they failed at maximizing their talented defensive front. With a new coaching staff, it makes sense to break up this group and build different strengths for the roster.

Perhaps the Giants land a first rounder for Lawrence and a second rounder for Thibodeaux. That would be more than enough to redesign the defense, one centered around star edge rusher Brian Burns, 2025 No. 3 pick Abdul Carter and Styles, who can play at multiple positions.

The Raiders are widely expected to select Mendoza with the No. 1 pick, though the Jets could still try to trade up for the Indiana quarterback. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

New York Jets

Dream Scenario: Convince Raiders to trade No. 1 pick, select Mendoza

Here’s another scenario that would require a miracle, but the Jets should at least call the Raiders. New York has the draft capital to not be laughed off the phone following the trades involving Gardner and Quinnen Williams. Raiders GM John Spytek would have to at least consider passing on Mendoza if the Jets were to offer three to four first-round picks.

Mendoza would give the Jets the needed jolt to get this franchise headed in the right direction.

Philadelphia Eagles

Dream Scenario: Move up for Carnell Tate, trade Brown

If the Eagles can land a handful of picks for Brown, maybe that’s enough for them to make an aggressive move to draft his replacement.

Philadelphia has made multiple small moves to add depth at wide receiver, including the recent trade for Dontayvion Wicks. But that won’t be enough to replicate Brown’s production. The 6'2" Tate has the size and versatility to be a strong No. 2 option behind DeVonta Smith and maybe one day develop into a true No. 1 target.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Dream Scenario: Ty Simpson available in second round

The Steelers likely aren’t interested in drafting a quarterback with a low first- round selection after the disastrous results they got from taking Kenny Pickett at No. 20 in 2022.

Pittsburgh can wait until the second round for the strong chance that Simpson is available there. The Alabama signal-caller has upside, but he’s far from being a sure thing. Also, this would give the Steelers the flexibility to go the best-player-available route with their No. 21 pick.

San Francisco 49ers

Dream Scenario: Add more wide receiver depth after Mike Evans signing

The 49ers can’t get complacent at wide receiver after adding Evans in free agency. For starters, Evans turns 33 in August and has dealt with injuries the past few seasons. Christian Kirk and Ricky Pearsall also have dealt with injuries recently.

San Francisco should look to add a wideout with the No. 27 selection. Coach Kyle Shanahan would do wonders with Boston, Cooper or maybe even the speedy KC Concepcion, who averaged 15.1 yards per reception at Texas A&M last season.

Seattle Seahawks

Dream Scenario: Malachi Lawrence, Jadarian Price to replace key departures

The Seahawks lost a handful of starters from their Super Bowl roster. They can regain depth at edge rusher by selecting Lawrence, who could learn from defensive mastermind coach Mike Macdonald.

Later in the draft, Seattle should go with Price to help fill the void of Kenneth Walker III, who signed with the Chiefs. Price is a thumper who can break tackles at a high rate. He played behind Love at Notre Dame, but showed plenty of upside in his limited opportunities.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dream Scenario: Top edge rusher being available at No. 15

Coach Todd Bowles desperately needs an impactful edge rusher. That hindered his defense last year and didn’t allow Bowles to be as aggressive with his play calls.

Drafting Reese, Bailey or Faulk would certainly be a dream come true for Bowles. Maybe Tampa Bay can take Bain, but there’s plenty to unpack from the report that emerged from him being involved in a fatal car collision in 2024 .

Tennessee Titans

Dream Scenario: Land Jeremiyah Love, take receiver in second round

The Titans shouldn’t care about positional value if Love is there for the taking at pick No. 4. He is drawing comparisons to Christian McCaffrey and Bijan Robinson. Adding that kind of weapon would certainly help with the development of second-year quarterback Cam Ward.

After the Titans spent most of their money in free agency on the defensive side, they need to be all about helping Ward in the draft. They can start with Love in the first round and a top wideout in the following round. Louisville’s Chris Bell could be an intriguing option if many wideouts go in the opening round.

Washington Commanders

Dream Scenario: Love or Reese falls to No. 7

After writing this story, it seems a quarter of the league would love to draft Reese. If he somehow is available for Washington, GM Adam Peters shouldn’t hesitate to draft him. But there’s a better chance Love is available at No. 7, considering that teams shy away from taking a running back that high.

A duo of Jayden Daniels and Love would be a scary sight for defense. Adding him to Washington’s backfield would get this team back where it was after the surprising 2024 season.

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