Buccaneers Sign New Cornerback, Part Ways With Injured Player

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gone through nine days of training camp already and are set to undergo some more tough joint practices against the New York Jets this week. To do that, they need healthy bodies.

The Bucs have done better in that regard than a lot of teams so far in camp, but one room has suffered. Tampa Bay's cornerback room has been beat up for a bit, and with a big joint training camp on the horizon, the team needs a healthy player to take some reps and land in the rotation.

The Bucs signed that player on Monday, and it's a familiar face. The team announced that it brought back cornerback Roman Parodie, and in return, waived CB Kemon Hall with an injury designation.

Bucs announce they’d signed CB Roman Parodie and waived/injured CB Kemon Hall. — River Wells (@riverhwells) August 10, 2026

Buccaneers Sign Roman Parodie, Cut Kemon Hall

Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore Jr. (20) runs with the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Roman Parodie (46) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buccaneers bring back Parodie from the 2025 preseason, where he was with the team and then subsequently released. Parodie attended Ohio University, where he recorded 124 total tackles, 28 passes defensed, four tackles for loss, four fumble recoveries, three interceptions and one forced fumble.

On the way out is Hall, whom the Buccaneers signed this offseason alongside former San Francisco 49ers CB Chase Lucas. The Bucs had hoped that both would provide depth and be able to play in a pinch if needed, but both of them became injured in training camp.

As a result, Hall and Lucas have both been waived with injured designations by Tampa Bay, and Parodie will take advantage. Parodie did not spend time with another team in 2025, but he did play for the Houston Gamblers of the UFL during the spring this past year.

He'll have his first chance to impress this upcoming week, when the Bucs face the Jets both in a joint practice and a preseason game. Parodie will likely get reps early, and Tampa Bay will be watching closely to see if he makes the most of them.

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