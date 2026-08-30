Buccaneers Sign Running Back to New Contract Ahead of 2026 Season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had more of a competition than most thought for their third running back spot this offseason, but now, that competition is settled.

Bucs running back Sean Tucker, who the team signed as an undrafted free agent in 2023, competed with RB Josh Williams for the team's RB3 spot this offseason after Tucker signed a restricted free agent tender worth $3.52 million. Tucker won the competition, but it potentially put pressure on him to take less money, and that's just what happened on Sunday.

Tucker signed a new one-year deal with the Bucs worth $2.5 million, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, to remain in Tampa Bay on Sunday. The money is all guaranteed.

RB Sean Tucker agreed to a one-year, $2.5M guaranteed contract to remain with the Bucs, per source, along with incentives.



Was due $3.52M on a restricted tender, and now he returns on a new one-year deal. pic.twitter.com/wldumXspb3 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 30, 2026

Buccaneers Sign Sean Tucker to New Deal

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker (44) on the field in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tucker has shown flashes throughout his first two seasons in the NFL. He's had two games in his career where he's eclipsed 100 rushing yards, once against the New Orleans Saints in 2024 and once against the Buffalo Bills in 2025.

Tucker had the most touchdowns of his career in 2025 with seven, and he also ran for the most yards he ever has in his career with 320. Offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard preferred to use Tucker as a goal-line back, which saw his touchdowns increase considerably — new OC Zac Robinson may not agree with that idea, though, and could use him differently in 2026.

Running backs Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell will both serve as the team's primary backs in 2026, so Tucker will once again definitively play the third back next season. But those isolated games from the last two years have shown some promise, and it's clearly enough promise that the Bucs wanted to keep him on the squad for at least one more year.

Tucker has made the roster and will begin his preparation with the rest of the squad to face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the regular season. The Bucs will play the Bengals on the road on Sept. 13.

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