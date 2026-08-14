Buccaneers Sleeper Has Biggest Opportunity Against Jets

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking on the New York Jets in their first preseason matchup of the 2026 season.

Head coach Todd Bowles has already stated that many of the Bucs' starters won't see action against the Jets, which will open up ample opportunity for those looking to move up the roster (or make it to begin with) to showcase why they deserve to stick around.

The Jets plan to play their starters for a portion of the game, so it will be the perfect chance for the Bucs' backups to put their skills on display.

One player in particular, undrafted cornerback Ayden Garnes, has been having a solid training camp thus far. And if he plays well under the lights of MetLife, then he'll likely find himself primed to compete for a roster spot.

How Ayden Garnes Can Make The Team

Garnes has come in after being undrafted out of Arizona and shown that he has a case to make the roster through just two weeks. But more might be needed.

The young corner has been seeing action with the ones and twos in camp with the Bucs' secondary dealing with injuries, and has performed admirably against competition, including this week against Garrett Wilson during joint practices.

Arizona Wildcats defensive back Ayden Garnes (9) Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Garnes will likely get plenty of playing time against the Jets and will have to make the most of that to cement himself as a player who is worthy of coming off the cut bubble.

Fortunately for Garnes, the Buccaneers aren't deep at all at cornerback, thus making his odds of climbing the depth chart more likely if he is able to put on a show.

Garnes has shown off tremendous balance and the ability to mirror wideouts, which has led to him making continuous pass breakups throughout camp.

If he can continue to showcase these skills against the Jets with Benjamin Morrison and Zyon McCollum out, he will make a strong case for himself as he battles Josh Hayes and Damarion "Pepe" Williams for those fourth and fifth corner spots on the roster.

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