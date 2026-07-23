Buccaneers Training Camp Competition No One is Talking About

Even though several NFL offseason training activities have already come and gone, the real work is about to begin.

For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, training camp will officially kick off on July 28, and the month-long practice will serve as the team's final tune-up ahead of the 2026 regular season.

Like all teams, training camp will provide coaches with a valuable opportunity to introduce their philosophies, install schemes and ultimately assess the quality of the roster before making difficult final decisions — not just on which players will make the team, but which deserve to be on the field over others.

There will be a number of key position battles that will be captivating to follow throughout Buccaneers training camp, but there is one that stands out for not being talked about enough with training camp set to begin in less than a week.

Improved Pass Rush Will Be Key For Bucs in 2026

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) rushes the line during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It feels like most people are expecting a monumental improvement from the Buccaneers' pass rush in 2026.

With Rueben Bain Jr. unexpectedly falling to the Bucs in the draft, it's easy to understand why.

Bain will immediately slot into what is already a really solid group of starting defensive linemen, with Yaya Diaby, a big, powerful and relentless player who is continually improving as both a run defender and pass rusher, bookending the other side of the line.

Meanwhile, Vita Vea and Calijah Kancey form an incredibly efficient duo occupying the middle of Todd Bowles' defense, as the size and skill sets of both players complement each other perfectly. Veteran free agent acquisition A'Shawn Robinson will provide valuable depth along the interior, and he is sure to see plenty of snaps in the middle.

The truth is, though, the effectiveness of a defensive line depends on the quality of its rotational pieces almost as much as it does on its starters. And for the Buccaneers, that aspect of the defensive front is yet to be ironed out.

Battle for Third Edge Rusher Position Will Be Crucial

Aug 23, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Chris Braswell (43) looks on fro the sidelines against the Miami Dolphins in the third quarter during preseason at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The biggest question mark for the Buccaneers' defensive line is who will step up as the team's primary rotational pass rusher? Sure, Anthony Nelson is there. And although the veteran pass rusher has shown glimpses of impactful play over the course of his career, he simply isn't consistently solid enough to be considered anything beyond a fourth option.

For the Bucs, the battle for the first edge rusher off the bench will likely come down to which player, David Walker or Chris Braswell, established themselves in training camp.

The Bucs drafted Braswell 57th overall in 2024, and quite frankly, the former Alabama product has been a big disappointment so far in his career. With just 2.5 sacks in two seasons, Braswell has struggled to find solutions to NFL OTs, especially when rushing the passer.

Walker was a fourth-round draft pick by the Buccaneers last year, and a player the team was very high on coming out of Central Arkansas. Unfortunately, Walker suffered a torn ACL in his first NFL training camp and missed his entire rookie season.

The chatter among the Buccaneers' faithful is that Walker is a lock to replace Braswell among the team's rotational edge rushers, but the reality is that he is a fourth-round draft pick. The team invested significantly more draft capital in Braswell, who now has two years of playing against NFL competition under his belt.

There will be a number of compelling player competitions to monitor during Buccaneers training camp, but not enough people are paying attention to the battle for the first edge rusher off the bench this year, which is a position I expect to be earned by one of Braswell or Walker.

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