Buccaneers vs. Jets: How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The long wait is over — the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing a football game on Friday.

It won't count, since it's one of three preseason games that the Bucs are set to play this offseason before getting into the real season. But it will be a game format, and because of that, plenty of Buccaneer rookies and players on the roster bubble will be able to show off what they have in a real game setting as opposed to a joint practice.

The Bucs will play the New York Jets at 7 p.m. to kick off their preseason slate after practicing against them in joint practices in Florham Park, New Jersey. It's unknown which quarterback will start the game — it will either be Jake Browning or, if Browning is unable to go due to injury, Connor Bazelak.

Here's how you can catch Tampa Bay's first preseason game at 7 p.m. on Friday:

TV Channel

Locally, the preseason game will be on WFLA in Tampa Bay. Chris Myers (play-by-play), Ronde Barber (analyst) and Jeff Dubrof (reporter) will be the crew calling the game in East Rutherford.

The game will also be televised on NFL Network nationally if you're outside of Tampa Bay.

Livestream

If you aren't near a TV, you can watch the game locally through the Buccaneers app and Buccaneers.com. If you're outside of Tampa Bay, your only bet is to have an NFL+ subscription, which would allow you to watch games outside of your market.

Radio

If you're in Tampa Bay, you can listen to the game on the radio on WXTB 97.9 FM, the Bucs' flagship station. The new voice of the Buccaneers, Tony Castricone, will deliver the play-by-play, while Dave Moore will provide color commentary.

If you prefer Spanish as your listening language, the game will be played over the radio on 1150 AM, 1590 AM, 96.1 FM, 92.9 FM, 94.9 FM, 102.1 FM and 103.9 FM. Carlos Bohorquez will provide play-by-play duties, while Martin Grammatica will handle color commentary and Santiago Grammatica will serve as the sideline reporter.

If you are outside of the Tampa Bay Area but still in Florida, check here to see which radio station you can listen to the game on.

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