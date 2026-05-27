Bucs Fans Should Pay Attention To Todd Bowles’ Comments On Bucky Irving

With OTAs finally kicking off in Tampa on Tuesday, there was plenty of excitement circulating around One Buccaneer Place.

A big reason for the excitement for the Buccaneers, beyond the obvious fact that OTA's represent some semblance of NFL football returning, is the sight of key players back on the football field. Cody Mauch, Jalen McMillan and Calijah Kancey are just a few of the players who missed significant time in 2025 but took the field with their teammates on Tuesday and are looking forward to a healthier 2026 campaign.

However, there was one very important player sidelined with injuries last season who apparently isn't quite ready to make his return just yet.

Bucky Irving's Recovery Timeline Remains Vague

Dec 28, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles walks around the field during warmups prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

When Bowles addressed the media following the team's practice, he offered a somewhat surprising response when asked when star RB Bucky Irving would be available to play following an offseason shoulder surgery.

"He's coming along fine. He's working out, we expect him sometime back in the summer or fall and, you know, we look forward to it when he gets back."

Bucs HC Todd Bowles says Bucky Irving is recovering well and is expected back sometime during the summer or fall. pic.twitter.com/50CI6kNTg6 — PewterReport 🏴‍☠️ (@PewterReport) May 26, 2026

Irving was spectacular during his rookie season in 2024, where he rushed for 1,122 yards and eight rushing touchdowns and hauled in 47 receptions for 392 yards. Irving's debut season was not just impressive because he was a fourth-round draft pick, but more so because he established himself as one of the most dynamic and explosive backs in the NFL so quickly.

Due to ankle and shoulder injuries suffered last season, Irving was sidelined for the majority of the year, and it's no surprise the Buccaneers' offense struggled without him in the lineup.

This early in the offseason, when expectations are often at their highest, it was a bit of an unexpected blow for Bucs fans to hear that the team's star running back may not be available until the fall when the NFL season kicks off in early September.

Adam Schefter Clarified Irving's Recovery a Few Hours Later

Sep 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) is tripped up by New York Jets cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Despite the underwhelming commentary regarding Irving's status from his head coach, NFL insider Adam Schefter tried to put out the fire with a slightly more specific (and optimistic) report just a few hours later.

According to Schefter, the expectation is that Irving will likely miss minicamp in a few weeks but be ready at some point during training camp, well before the regular season kicks off.

Bucs RB Bucky Irving is rehabbing from off-season shoulder surgery and should be ready later this summer, per source. Irving is not expected to participate in mini-camp in a few weeks, but he is likely to be ready at some point during training camp. pic.twitter.com/UwiGS701lr — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 26, 2026

Although Bowles' comments may have stirred up a bit of panic among the fantasy football and Buccaneers fan communities, it sounds like Irving is trending in the right direction to start the season for the Bucs.

If not? That would be a major blow for an offense that is looking to redeem themselves after a very disappointing 2025 season.

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