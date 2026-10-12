Bucs Get Surprising Odds Against Steelers With Baker Mayfield Out

Even after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shut down the Dallas Cowboys' prolific offense on the road last Thursday night to secure their first victory of the year, it's tough to suggest that vibes in Tampa Bay are high considering how low they were just a few days ago.

Still, the Bucs have finally found the win column, and the hope among the fanbase is that the Bucs' defense is for real and that UDFA rookie QB Jalon Daniels can continue to hold down the fort until Baker Mayfield returns.

The Buccaneers' next test will come on October 18th when Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers come to Raymond James Stadium.

Like the Bucs, the Steelers are coming off an impressive victory where they trampled the Colts. Unlike the Buccaneers, though, Pittsburgh maintains a winning record of 3-2 on the year while competing for the top spot in AFC North.

Oddsmakers Expecting a Close Game Between Steelers and Bucs

Oct 8, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker David Walker (51) rushes the line during the game between the Cowboys and the Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite how differently the seasons have gone for these two teams, it appears as though the oddsmakers in Vegas still believe the Buccaneers have what it takes to hang tight with the Steelers next Sunday. According to FanDuel, the Bucs are just a +2.5 underdog, expected to keep the final score within a field goal.

Although the Bucs defense played an extremely well-rounded game vs. the Cowboys last week, they still almost blew the game playing against arguably the worst defense in football.

Is Jalon Daniels the Real Deal?

Oct 8, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jalon Daniels (10) runs with the ball during the game between the Cowboys and the Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whether or not you agree with the line set for the Bucs-Steelers game, one thing is clear — the experts responsible for setting these lines clearly believe that Daniels, despite his lack of experience, is capable of running a successful offense.

Daniels doesn't need to win the game on his own. He just needs to run Zac Robinson's offense efficiently by controlling the time of possession battle and limiting turnover-worthy plays.

Daniels proved in Dallas that he is fully capable of making sound decisions, both in the pocket and on the move, which ultimately allowed his team to control the clock and limit the opportunities for Prescott and the Cowboys' explosive offense to put points on the board.

If Daniels is able to continue to build off the positive momentum he established in Week 5, there's no reason why the Buccaneers couldn't upset the Steelers at Raymond James Stadium.

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