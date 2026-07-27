Who We're Watching Closest During Buccaneers Training Camp (And Why You Should Too)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to begin training camp on Tuesday, with veterans reporting on Wednesday.

There's plenty to look forward to, as training camp is the most rigorous part of any NFL team's offseason training. The Bucs will put the pads on and truly evaluate their free agency pickups and draft picks, and we'll get a better sense of how new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson will call the offense.

All eyes will likely be on new Bucs first-round pick Rueben Bain Jr., and for good reason — Bain will finally be in pads, and it will be the definitive way to evaluate him before the start of the season. But there's one other rookie from this year's draft class that we'll be keeping tabs on throughout training camp.

We'll be looking closely at new wide receiver Ted Hurst, and here's why we think you should, too.

Where Does Ted Hurst Fit Into All of This for the Buccaneers?

Georgia State wideout Ted Hurst (WO24) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bucs drafted Ted Hurst out of Georgia State in the third round this season after going defense for the first two. Franchise mainstay Mike Evans left in free agency for the San Francisco 49ers, so the Bucs need a true 'X' receiver on the outside to fill that void.

Hurst is supposed to be that player. But when?

His athletic measurables are off the charts (a 4.42 40-yard dash, among other things), and he impressed scouts at the Senior Bowl. But he played against poor competition at Georgia State, and his route-running and skills at the catch point are raw and could use development.

Things get interesting if Hurst is a quick learner, though, and that's what we'll be looking out for in training camp.

Hurst could be an excellent option on the outside if he can prove he's a physical player against Tampa Bay's cornerbacks. And even if he's not ready to be an every-down player, he could be a lethal red-zone threat for Tampa Bay with his size and speed.

Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson had Drake London in Atlanta the last two seasons, and he needs a similar archetype in Tampa Bay. If Hurst comes along faster than expected, he could be that wideout for Robinson and Tampa Bay's offense would add a whole new dimension.

If we see Hurst get more and more reps with the first team during training camp, that could become a bigger possibility. If he sticks with the second or third team for most of his reps, he might be a little farther out from being a big contributor on this team.

Hurst will be competing with players like Tez Johnson and David Sills for reps in this crowded receiver room. We'll be looking to see if he can break through into the starting lineup, even if it's just in certain situations or formations. If he does? The Bucs may have found a draft steal where they really need one.

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