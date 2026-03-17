Dolphins Sign Bucs Offensive Veteran After Just One Season in Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a decent free agency, but if you were to go around and ask fans, many would likely think it shouldn't be viewed that way.

Their ire is understandable, especially after their future Hall of Fame wide receiver, who was never thought of as a player who would head elsewhere for greener pastures, actually did in fact leave for said pastures. To go along with that, while there are things to like about some of the Bucs' signings, they still weren't able to appease those who were hoping for a big splash.

We could still see some re-signings or signings still coming here in Week 2 of free agency, but more recently, the Bucs have now seen part of their offensive line depth move on as veteran swing tackle Charlie Heck has found a home with the Miami Dolphins on a one-year deal.

Dolphins signed veteran OT Charlie Heck, who spent last season with the Buccaneers. pic.twitter.com/ZM6uCswEZv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2026

Charlie Heck Moves On From Tampa Bay

Heck was brought into Tampa Bay last offseason to be their primary backup swing tackle following Justin Skule's departure in free agency. Heck saw his first opportunity when starting right tackle Luke Goedeke went down with an injury, and started for six weeks before eventually falling out of favor for others like undrafted rookie Ben Chukwuma.

While he was a veteran presence for the Bucs, 2025 was a major challenge for him, allowing 32 pressures over 289 pass-blocking attempts.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Charlie Heck (77) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Heck now finds himself a short drive through Alligator Alley on his way to Miami to play for the Dolphins, where he will find himself in a similar situation as a backup with a brand new coaching staff who will also be ushering in new starting quarterback Malik Willis after the departure of Tua Tagovailoa to the Atlanta Falcons.

With starting Dolphins right tackle Austin Jackson noted for his injury history, with significant time missed, Heck will be added insurance as a veteran who can quickly step in at the tackle spot without the offense completely falling apart.

Now that Heck has moved on, the Buccaneers will have to rely on Chukwuma as a backup for both Tristan Wirfs and Goedeke unless they decide to go ahead and grab a veteran still on the market or draft a depth player in the NFL Draft, where they could also be looking for interior offensive line help.

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