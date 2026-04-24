Five Targets for the Buccaneers in Round 2 of 2026 NFL Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers landed a massive pick in the first round by drafting edge rusher Rueben Bain in Round 1, getting a bona fide pass rusher to add to the defense. That was perhaps their biggest need, so now that that's done, general manager Jason Licht is set to turn his sights elsewhere for Day 2 in Rounds 2 and 3.

The Bucs still have plenty of defense left to draft on Day 2, with the need for a starter at inside linebacker and a lot of depth at cornerback and on the defensive line. They will certainly be looking at that, but they could also be hunting for a wide receiver to replace Mike Evans, too.

Here are five prospects the Bucs could take a look at during Round 2 on Friday, when the Bucs pick at No. 46 overall:

LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez asks for more crowd noise during the Big 12 Championship football game | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rodriguez is the least likely to get picked by the Buccaneers, as he's very likely gone by the time No. 46 rolls around. But if he were to fall into their lap like Bain did, he'd be a big get for Tampa Bay.

Rodriguez finished fifth in Heisman voting in 2025 with a staggering seven forced fumbles, 11 TFLs and four interceptions. A former quarterback, Rodriguez's sideline-to-sideline speed is excellent and his instincts in coverage are formidable, which is something head coach Todd Bowles will like to see. If Rodriguez falls to Tampa Bay, it would be foolish to hand in any other name.

LB CJ Allen, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen (3) on the field against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

That being said, there are still other linebacker options. Georgia linebacker CJ Allen is an experienced linebacker at Georgia who might have one of the highest floors of any draft prospect. He rarely dazzles, but he plays with good discipline and is an effective gap blitzer, which would fit right into Tampa Bay's defensive scheme.

CB Colton Hood, Tennessee

Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood (8) and the Tennessee defense celebrate after a play stopping the New Mexico State | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are two Tennessee corners the Bucs could look at to fill their depth there, and the first is Colton Hood. Hood has had three INTs in his last two years, with his lone pick in 2025 going to the house for six. He's an extremely physical corner who can make his presence known in man coverage and thump in the run game, and the Bucs could use that physicality in their cornerback room.

CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy before a college football game between Tennessee and UAB | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

They could also draft Hood's teammate, Jermod McCoy, but there's some inherent risk involved there. McCoy tore his ACL last year, and as a result, did not play in 2025. In 2024, though, he had four interceptions and nine pass breakups. He has smooth hips and great size, and if the Bucs are willing to take a chance, he could enter the lineup in Tampa Bay right away.

WR Denzel Boston, Washington

Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) celebrates after he makes a reception in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

What if the Bucs want to draft a receiver, though? Boston may not be there at No. 46, but his 6-3, 212-pound frame will be the most similar to Mike Evans, who the Bucs lost in free agency to the San Francisco 49ers. He's scored 20 TDs his last two campaigns, so if the Bucs want a red zone threat in lieu of Evans' absence, Boston could be their man.

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