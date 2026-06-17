Former Buccaneers First-Round Pick Shockingly Retiring From NFL

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, a first-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, has retired from the NFL at just 27 years old.

Earlier this offseason, Tryon-Shoyinka signed a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles to compete for a spot on the roster as a rotational pass rusher. However, Tryon-Shoyinka was nowhere to be seen for OTAs or mandatory minicamp. Although it was a somewhat mysterious situation for those following him, we finally got some clarity on Tuesday when it was reported that Tryon-Shoyinka had decided to call it a career.

#Eagles DE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka is retiring from the NFL.



The former #Bucs first-round pick is stepping away from football at age 27. pic.twitter.com/uQdCta2Wqp — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 16, 2026

Tryon-Shoyinka Never Realized His Potential in Tampa Bay

Aug 26, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Josh Johnson (17) runs out of the pocket as Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (9) defends during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Fresh off a dominating Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020 where Todd Bowles' defense had Patrick Mahomes running for his life all game long, the Buccaneers brass saw firsthand the positive impact that a quality pass rush could have on the outcome of football games, especially in the postseason.

So with the 32nd pick in the draft that April, the Bucs took a gamble on a physical specimen who lacked experience but had tremendous upside in Washington's Tryon-Shoyinka.

The only problem? Jason Licht didn't exactly have a great track record when it came to drafting edge rushers.

Still, Tryon-Shoyinka seemed like the type of player that was worth taking a shot on with the final pick of the first round. Although he showed enough flashes to stay in the rotation, JTS never realized his sky-high potential while playing on his rookie contract in Tampa Bay — or ever, for that matter.

The Bucs declined Tryon-Shoyinka's fifth year option, and he became a free agent following the 2024 season. He then signed a one-year contract with the Cleveland Browns, where he went on to appear in eight games but produced just five tackles. It didn't take long for the Browns to move on, as they traded Tryon-Shoyinka to the Bears halfway through the season, where he put up similarly modest production.

Despite Flaws, Tryon-Shoyinka Was a Team-First Player

Oct 27, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (9) reacts after a play against the Baltimore Ravens in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Although moral victories don't really exist in the NFL, it's worth noting that Tryon-Shoyinka was a hard-working player with a good motor and a team-first attitude. The story of Tryon-Shoyinka's career was defined by often getting close but rarely getting home to complete the sack.

Despite a frustrating lack of production, JTS never publicly complained about playing time. Despite being a first-round pick, he understood that he needed to produce in order to solidify his role in the starting lineup, and his inability to do so was never due to a lack of effort.

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