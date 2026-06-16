Who Arrived And Who Didn’t For Buccaneers Mandatory Minicamp

Mandatory minicamp has officially kicked off in Tampa Bay, and the Buccaneers started their first day of work on Tuesday. Mandatory minicamp is largely, in principle, the same sort of work as the OTAs the Bucs had over the last three weeks — players use this time to gel with their new teammates and absorb more knowledge during offensive and defensive install.

That being said, there is one thing that is quite different. OTAs are entirely optional, so players can choose to work out on their own away from the team during this time. Mandatory minicamp is, as the name helpfully suggests, mandatory. As a result, every player is expected to be there and participating, but everything from contract talks to personal matters can still cause some players not to attend.

So, was that the case for the Buccaneers? Here's who showed up to mandatory minicamp and who was not there on Tuesday.

Who Arrived

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Almost the entirety of Tampa Bay's roster was present on Tuesday, including the notable two players who did not appear during OTAs.

Defensive tackle Vita Vea and outside linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad were both present for mandatory minicamp, as expected. Muhammad was a full participant, but while Vea was present, he did not practice — head coach Todd Bowles said after practice that Vea is healthy and will participate in training camp, but that he will not practice during mandatory minicamp.

A few other players, the most notable of which was cornerback Benjamin Morrison, were present but injured and thus not practicing. Running back Bucky Irving (shoulder) and defensive back Keionte Scott (wrist) participated in individual drills, but did not participate in team drills.

Who Didn't

Carolina Panthers linebacker Christian Rozeboom (56) celebrates intercepting the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Only one player did not show up for mandatory minicamp, and that was linebacker Christain Rozeboom.

Rozeboom, whom the Buccaneers signed in free agency from the Carolina Panthers, is dealing with a personal matter, per Bowles. Said that he will not return for mandatory minicamp this week, but that he, like everyone, should be ready for training camp at the end of July.

The Buccaneers will hold two more days of mandatory minicamp on Wednesday and Thursday. After that, there will be about a month's break before training camp officially begins in late July.

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