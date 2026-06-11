Former Buccaneers Starter Signs with Philadelphia Eagles

The Buccaneers have lost a piece of their 2025 starting offensive line to the Philadelphia Eagles. The team has signed former Bucs starting offensive guard Mike Jordan, according to their own website.

Dec 26, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers guard Mike Jordan (73) takes the field during the first quarter between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Jordan served as a fill-in starter during the 2025 season after injuries to multiple starters along the offensive line, including Cody Mauch, Ben Bredeson and Luke Goedeke.

He ended up playing 718 total snaps for the Buccaneers in 2025, with 648 of those snaps being at right guard, 69 of them at left guard and one at tight end. While Jordan was not a good run blocker for Tampa Bay, he was actually a very solid pass protector and helped keep quarterback Baker Mayfield upright through a good portion of last season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield gets ready to fire off a pass while getting protection from guard Dan Feeney who is keeping Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker at bay during first half action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov 16, 2025 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tampa has made a good amount of changes to its offensive line this season. They brought back fellow fill-in starter Dan Feeney to the team this offseason. Feeney played 668 snaps for the Buccaneers in 2025, with 665 of those snaps coming at right guard and two being at tight end.

The team also brought back former fill-in starting offensive tackle Justin Skule, who spent the 2025 season with the Minnesota Vikings as a spot starter for them. The Bucs also added undrafted free agents like Paul Rubelt out of UCF at offensive tackle and Henry Lutovsky from Nebraska at offensive guard.

Sep 20, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Billy Schrauth (74) sings the alma mater after beating the Purdue Boilermakers at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

However, the biggest reason that Mike Jordan was not brought back to the Buccaneers was likely because they drafted fifth-round pick Billy Schrauth out of Notre Dame, who plays offensive guard as well.

Schrauth comes out of a Notre Dame school with a strong history of producing quality starting and backup offensive linemen. Schrauth will almost certainly be making the 53-man roster this season and will serve as a developmental backup guard to starters Cody Mauch and Ben Bredeson.

With all the moves the team made, it seems there was simply no room for Jordan to come in and continue competing for a roster spot in training camp and the preseason. If Jordan doesn't make the Eagles' 53-man roster or practice squad, however, I could see a world where Tampa could look to bring Jordan back on the practice squad as a fill-in starter once more, and as a veteran presence who you could rely on in a pinch.

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