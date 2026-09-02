Here's Why Buccaneers' Jalon Daniels Won the Backup Quarterback Job

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't have too many roster surprises on their first 53-man roster, but there was one big one at the quarterback position.

Kansas undrafted free agent Jalon Daniels won the backup quarterback job against veteran Jake Browning and will serve as the team's QB2 behind Baker Mayfield. Daniels was initially brought in to compete for QB3, but he impressed the team so much that he won the backup job.

So how did a UDFA rookie come in and take the backup job in Tampa Bay, making the 53-man roster? Head coach Todd Bowles and general manager Jason Licht gave some insight into that decision on Tuesday.

Todd Bowles and Jason Licht Speak on Jalon Daniels

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles looks on before a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Licht told media that the team began to discuss the possibility of Daniels being QB2 after his strong performance against the Jets. It's improbable to see a UDFA be as important as Daniels became, but Licht stressed Wednesday that Daniels earned it.

"Well, that's an incredible accomplishment for an undrafted rookie to get that position. I can't think in the last decade [of] another time it's happened," Licht said. "But the number one thing is he earned it. It wasn't just given to him. You don't get that honor by just being lucky or having somebody pull strings for you. He earned it."

Bowles echoed the sentiment. He also mentioned that it wasn't only the plays that Daniels made that propelled him to the role, but the confidence he showed while doing so.

"I mean, we started seeing it in [training] camp. Once he played the first preseason game when he had a very good game there, it wasn't so much as the plays he made, it was the poise he showed," Bowles said. "The learning got better every week and day by day, and, you know, basically he beat them out."

Daniels has a long way to go to develop as a quarterback, especially being the rookie that he is. Daniels had a strong 2022 at Kansas, but he had a lackluster end of his college career and has a few things to work on at the pro level after his preseason performances.

Licht knows all of that. But he and the team are clearly excited about where Daniels could go next.

"So, like all rookie quarterbacks, whether you're the number one overall pick or undrafted, there's going to be a learning curve, there's going to be ups and downs, but we feel good about where he's at, his trajectory, and we're excited."

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