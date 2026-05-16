How Ted Hurst Can Have a Massive Role for the Buccaneers in 2026

Many are still feeling the sting of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers losing Mike Evans to the 49ers in free agency this offseason. While the team will never be able to replicate exactly what Evans gave them, they do feel that new Buccaneers wide receiver Ted Hurst has some of the same qualities that made Evans such a great player.

The Bucs believe Hurst, who they drafted with the No. 84 overall pick in 2026, could play that "X" position the Buccaneers are now lacking.

"First of all, with Mike [Evans], we're never ever going to try and replace Mike, but you do try to replace size and speed, which Mike had, and we think that Ted [Hurst] has that too," Buccaneers vice president of player personnel Mike Biehl said after the Bucs drafted Hurst. "He's just kind of checked the boxes every step of the way, and at the same time, he's still has a lot to improve on – the route-running… He's just kind of a raw player, but he's a big, fast, athletic guy that's willing to learn, and we're excited about him."

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia State wideout Ted Hurst (WO24) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Buccaneers also feel that Ted Hurst is going to be a big-play threat for them as well. Hurst ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at the NFL combine and is currently the biggest receiver on the Bucs roster at 6'4 and 206 pounds:

"We're not expecting him to come in and just take over and have to be a big part of our offense. Now, that being said, there's nothing that says he can't if he comes in and proves himself," Biehl said. "Whatever role he has, it's going to be on what he's ready for and how he works and proves himself, but yes, he is a big guy that's 6'4, 210 [pounds] and runs in the 4.4's. That's intriguing to us. Again, the downfield stuff, he's got really good ball skills too. Not only can he get over the top and beat guys deep, but if it is contested, he has the ability to make those catches. He's got a lot of traits that we look for at the X position, which is what Mike played, and we'll just see how it all plays out."

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) reacts after a touchdown during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

There are many who expect Hurst to be the X receiver in the Buccaneers offense in 2026. The team lost franchise legend Mike Evans in the off-season and needs a big body receiver who can stretch the field and do things that are different from Chris Godwin and Emeka Egbuka.

The Buccaneers feel they are getting that type of player for Zac Robinson's offense.

"I have complete faith in our coaches that they're going to put him in great positions, and I wouldn't rule that out. I just think there's three, sometimes four, sometimes five wideouts on the field, and they're going to put them in spots where they're going to be able to succeed," Biehl said. "He has a skillset to do that; it's just when you see the size and the speed, everybody thinks outside, but we've been pretty successful putting bigger guys inside as well. Chris [Godwin Jr.] can do that, Emeka [Egbuka] can do that, we've got some guys that can do it to get matchups. That's what this game is all about is matchups, and he has the ability to do a lot of different things."

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American Team wide receiver Ted Hurst (7) of Georgia State works in passing drills during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Many people have had conflicting feelings about the level of competition Hurst faced in college at Georgia State. Some would say that he would have been a first-round pick if he had played at a bigger school. Others have said to temper expectations on Hurst because of the fact that he played against smaller school players.

The Buccaneers are not worried at all about this concern.

"His ability to compete and hold up versus those guys. It wasn't too big for him, which is always kind of what you look for from smaller school players if they can go there and compete," Biehl said. "Those small school guys, that's what they have to do. They first of all have to dominate their level of competition, if they're not doing that, then it's hard to project them in our league, but if they are, then they can go to the Senior Bowl — any of these All-Star games, really — and hold their own, it gives you encouragement that they'll be able to do it on our level." Biehl said when asked about the level of competition Hurst played against."

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