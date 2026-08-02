This Buccaneers Position Battle Isn't Going How We Expected

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have most of their spots locked up as training camp continues. There was one position group that was wide open heading into camp, however — at least we thought it was.

As it turns out, the outside cornerbacks room has far less movement than we expected. Head coach Todd Bowles is set to field cornerbacks Zyon McCollum and Benjamin Morrison on the outside, but Morrison hasn't played at all during camp due to a lingering hamstring injury.

We figured that would be the perfect time for a standout Bucs player from last year to swoop in and get some reps there, and we expected him to compete with Morrison and McCollum anyway.

The truth, though? That doesn't seem to be the case — not yet, anyway.

What Will the Buccaneers Do With Jacob Parrish?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jacob Parrish (25) celebrates with defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted defensive back Keionte Scott in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, we figured he'd slide right into the nickel position and then DB Jacob Parrish would join the outside cornerbacks room with Morrison and McCollum.

At training camp, though? That hasn't been the case.

Morrison remains injured with a hamstring issue and has not been practicing. As a result, it would make a lot of sense that Parrish, were he to move to the outside corners room, would take his spot while he recovered with Scott at the nickel.

That hasn't happened, though. Bowles has fielded Parrish at the nickel spot instead, and he's turned to cornerback Damarion Williams to serve as an outside corner as opposed to Parrish. Scott has played nickel in certain situations, but he's also gotten some looks at safety as well.

This is interesting so far, as it poses an interesting question. Is the plan to keep Parrish at nickel this year and continually develop Scott instead of throwing him into a starting role? Or will Scott take nickel and Parrish rotate in?

So far in training camp, these questions haven't been answered. But Parrish, who nabbed two picks and two sacks last season, played too well to be sidelined, so he'll be a part of Tampa Bay's defense one way or another in 2026.

In what way, though? We thought it might be on the outside, but so far, that doesn't seem to be the case. It's early on in training camp and things can change, but where Parrish ends up playing as camp goes on will be important to note — especially once Morrison is healthy again.

The Bucs will continue with their next three days of training camp on Sunday.

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