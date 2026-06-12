Miami Defensive Coordinator Explains Why Bucs Fans Should Be Excited For This Rookie

Recently, when speaking to Greg Auman of Fox Sports, Miami defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman had some very high praise for new Bucs pass rusher Rueben Bain Jr. Hetherman said that he expects big things from the 15th overall pick of the Buccaneers and thinks he will have a great rookie season in 2026.

However, Bain Jr. isn't the other Miami Hurricane the Bucs drafted in the 2026 NFL Draft — they also took defensive back Keionte Scott with the 16th pick of the fourth round in the 2026 Draft.

Scott figures to be a big piece of the Buccaneers' defense in Year 1, with there even being the possibility of him starting in year one at nickel cornerback and moving former starting nickel cornerback Jacob Parrish to outside cornerback opposite Zyon McCollum.

Scott has a great deal of versatility, being able to play multiple positions due to his size, even including safety and possibly linebacker depending on the situation. Hetherman confirmed Scott's versatility and what he can offer to the Buccaneers in Year 1.

Keionte Scott Plays With Versatility

Miami defensive back Keionte Scott (DB29) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

"His ability to blitz, to play man on the slot, to play underneath zone coverage... it helped us out, because in years past, we'd have to sub to get all those things done. With him, we never had to sub because he can do a little bit of everything," Hetherman said, per Auman.

Scott's blitzing ability will be one of his greatest strengths. Head coach Todd Bowles loves to send the blitz, and they now have another player whom they can send to get after the quarterback from different angles on the field. It also helps that Scott has previously worked with Bain at Miami. The two already have natural chemistry, which should translate even more on the football field at the NFL level.

Given the improvement the Buccaneers have made to their pass rush and front seven with the additions of free agents Al-Quadin Muhhamad, Alex Anzalone, A'Shawn Robinson, Christian Rozeboom and the drafting of Bain — and with the extra presence of Keionte Scott, the Bucs pass rush figures to be improved by a good margin in the 2026 season.

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