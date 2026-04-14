3 Quarterbacks Buccaneers Could Pursue in NFL Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to pick at No. 15 overall when the 2026 NFL Draft begins on April 22, and they have a lot of work to do. General manager Jason Licht is expected to once again focus heavily on the defensive side of the ball, as that unit could use depth everywhere and also still needs two starters at edge rusher and inside linebacker.

That being said, it's never a bad idea to do some due diligence on the most important position in football, and the Buccaneers already have been. Licht and company brought in quarterback Jalon Daniels in for a top-30 visit on Wednesday despite having QB Baker Mayfield at the helm starting and new free agent acquisition Jake Browning backing him up, so it seems the Bucs are at least open to the idea of getting another quarterback.

The team already has Connor Bazelak re-signed for 2026, so there isn't a need at the position, but it's always good to take a look and see what's out there at QB in today's NFL. With that in mind, here are three quarterbacks the Bucs could potentially draft

Drew Allar, Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) stands on the field during a warmup | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Picking Allar would likely mean spending a late Day 2 or early Day 3 pick, and the Buccaneers probably wouldn't want to invest too much into a quarterback that early with other needs on the board. But if they are looking for a quarterback that could be had for little capital and has the most potential of anyone on this list, it's likely Allar.

At 6-5, 228 pounds, Allar has excellent size and a very strong arm that could be molded into an NFL talent with the right coaching. While his velocity and strength aren't in question, his consistency is, as weak footwork and coverage processing issues have caused some big problems in his college career. Allar works best as a complete project — spend some time developing him, and he could hit big down the line if things didn't work out with Mayfield.

Taylen Green, Arkansas

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) comes onto the field prior to a game against the Missouri Tigers | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Another traits-based prospect that could be available in the middle of Day 3, there's a lot to like about Green. His massive 6-6, 227-pound frame is very rare for a quarterback, and his dual-threat ability makes him liable to create explosive plays at any given time.

Unfortunately, his skill as a passer could use a lot of work. He has an extremely long windup in his throwing motion that causes problems, and combined with poor footwork, he isn't the most accurate passer. Additionally, Green is constantly losing the football — he's fumbled 13 times the last two seasons (lost six) and has thrown 18 picks in his last two seasons, too. He's an extremely raw prospect, but his build, athleticism and dual-threat ability could make him a worthy project.

Sawyer Robertson, Baylor

Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) celebrates a touchdown against the Arizona Wildcats | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Our last two quarterbacks were traits-based projects, but our last one is all about production. Robertson ranked fifth in the FBS with 31 touchdowns in 2025 and threw 28 the previous year, commanding a high-flying Baylor Bears offense where he threw for 6,752 yards in that time span. He has good physical traits and strong pocket poise, but there's still a lot to work on.

Robertson has shaky accuracy, completing 60% of his passes last year, and he's sometimes too quick to process throws and use proper touch in shorter ranges. Robertson would come in with more college production than most late-round picks, but he'd still need a lot of work for any team that drafted him.

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