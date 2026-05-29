Former NFL GM Very Worried About Bucs' Offense Because of One Thing

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense hasn't changed all that much from last season's middling unit that failed to capture much consistency. However, the group did become a bit younger and more versatile through free agency and the NFL Draft after the departure of legendary wide receiver Mike Evans.

Outside of additions like rookie Ted Hurst and Kenneth Gainwell, along with a changing of the guard at offensive coordinator with the arrival of Zac Robinson, the same pieces are in place. Much will be expected of the group to return to its former glory, but they are hopeful that even these few, minute changes will be a step in the right direction.

Despite the high ceiling and hype this offseason with what they have across the offensive roster for Baker Mayfield, former Tennessee Titans GM and current CBS Sports analyst Ran Carthon doesn't think it will be enough to propel the Bucs into playoff status.

Ran Carthon Doesnt' See Bucs' Offense Having Sustainability

"I'm still not sold on this wide receiver group, if I'm being honest. I mean, love where Emeka [Egbuka] came along and I just think Chris Godwin is at a phase now [of] his career where he's kind of on the downside," Carthon said. "I mean, we saw with Tez Johnson and Jalen McMillan, those guys have taken big steps, so we'll see where they are. And obviously, they drafted Ted Hurst in the third round. I just don't know as a whole that this offense has [the] sustainability to score enough points."

It's easy to hear in Carthon's voice that he does think there is promise for the Bucs' offensive skill players, but he thinks they lack the ability to maintain long-term competitiveness throughout the 17-game NFL season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Carthon spoke highly of many of the guys in the Bucs' offensive locker room, but it will be up to Godwin to get back to his old self and the obvious development of the rest of the young wideout room.

The Bucs offense is primed to bounce back from somewhat of a down year a season ago, but it was also interesting to hear Carthon speak so highly of the revamped Bucs' defense that struggled heavily at times in 2025. Carthon was extremely excited about what the Bucs accomplished in putting their defensive line together, and thinks that things can come together for that side of the ball.

The hope is that Carthon is wrong about the offense. The Buccaneers should have a better bill of health on that side of the ball, specifically across the offensive line, and if the young guns in the locker room can take that next step in their development, then the sky is really the limit. Add in a defense that even improves modestly and eliminates the lapses and loafing to become more physical and ball-hawking, and the Bucs most definitely could find themselves in an advantageous position for a playoff run.

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