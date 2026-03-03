5 Players Buccaneers Should Re-Sign in 2026 Free Agency

While there are going to be a slew of new players joining the Buccaneers this offseason, they have 17 unrestricted free agents of their own that they could bring back, as well as a couple of restricted free agents in there as well. These players could help the Bucs secure depth moving forward or even possibly become starters down the line if they are called upon.

We did not include the obvious in this list, like Mike Evans and Lavonte David, because we believe it goes without saying that those two players should return.

TE Ko Kieft

Tight end Ko Kieft had a pretty rough 2025 season, as he missed most of it when he sustained a broken leg in week three against the New York Jets. Kieft has always been a pretty stout blocking end for Tampa Bay and was looking to continue that role in a contract season before the injury occurred.

However, I believe the Bucs should give Kieft a deal to bring him back. It's always good to have a versatile player like Kieft on your roster, and I believe his blocking ability can still be a good boost in the game for backs like Bucky Irving, Sean Tucker (See later on the list) and whoever else the team decides to bring in.

WR Sterling Shepard

Sterling Shepard has really had to step up during his time in Tampa Bay. Once considered a small addition due to his connection to Baker Mayfield, Shepard has really had to step up over the past couple of years due to injuries in the wide receiver room and has amassed an impressive stat line of 27 games played, seven games started, 71 receptions, 705 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

The Bucs should absolutely look to bring Shepard back into the mix if he wants to continue playing football. He's still a capable receiver who can give you time in the rotation if you need him to, and he's still a strong presence in the locker room to help bring up the younger receivers on the team as well.

S J.T. Gray

J.T. Gray was not with the team long during the 2025 season, only playing in four games. However, the Bucs always need help on special teams, and Gray fits very well into that role, being a former All-Pro and Pro Bowler as a special teamer for the Saints during the 2021 season.

I think it is certainly worth bringing Gray back into the mix to compete for a special teams job. We all know how much the Bucs special teams unit struggled last season on multiple levels, and while wide sweeping changes were made to the special teams coaching staff, there very well may be a need to bring in better players in that department as well.

OL Michael Jordan

I'm likely a bigger fan of Jordan than most. While Jordan did struggle for the Bucs last year as a run blocker, 39.3 grade ranking 77th out of 81 guards, he did actually do a very solid job in pass protection, posting a 71.0 pass blocking grade per PFF that ranked 19th out of 81 eligible guards.

The Buccaneers could certainly do a lot worse at depth than Jordan, who has totaled 78 games played with 49 starts over his six-year career while still only being 28 years old.

RB Sean Tucker

Just about everybody has been clamoring for Tucker to get more opportunities in Tampa. During his first three seasons, Tucker has had 151 carries for 651 yards on a 4.3 yards per attempt. Tucker is a restricted free agent this offseason, and the Bucs can bring him back either by giving him the restricted free-agent tender for about 3.5 million at the lowest value or by signing him back on an unrestricted free-agent deal.

With running back Rachaad White very likely to leave the team in free agency, Tucker could have the ultimate opportunity to establish himself as the second back going forward behind Bucky Irving and have a large role in the Bucs offense in the future.

