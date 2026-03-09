The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a pretty strong need for a second running back going into 2026 free agency. Running back Rachaad White is very likely to leave the team, and the Bucs decided not to give running back Sean Tucker a restricted free agent tender before the start of free agency.

Now, the team could still bring Tucker back, but it is not a guarantee. With that being said, the team could use a strong veteran presence in the running back room going into 2026. While there have already been some strong veteran options available in the free agent market, one more has just become available.

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

A former star running back is available

Veteran running back Joe Mixon was released by the Houston Texans, ending a two-year stint he had with the team. During the 2024 season, Mixon had 245 carries for 1016 rushing yards, 11 rushing touchdowns, 36 receptions, 309 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

A former second-round pick by the Bengals in the 2017 NFL draft, Mixon has shown a great ability to be a versatile player both as a runner and receiver. For his whole eight-year career, Mixon has totalled 111 games played, 102 games started, 1816 rushing attempts, 7428 rushing yards, 60 rushing touchdowns, 319 receptions, 2448 receiving yards and 14 receiving touchdowns. Mixon was also named a Pro Bowler during the 2021 and 2024 seasons.

Mixon would add a very solid option behind Bucky Irving if signed by the Bucs, who could even be a starter over Irving if the need arises. Mixon has five one-thousand-yard campaigns during his eight-year career and can still be a very reliable option for any team looking for a running back if he can be healthy.

Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) reacts after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Mixon's health is a big question mark

Now, health has been a big issue in Mixon's career, especially in this past season. Mixon has missed 38 total games throughout his eight-year career, including missing the entire 2025 season with the Houston Texans because of a leg injury. Many have speculated if Mixon would even be able to play football again because of the leg injury that he sustained.

However, Mixon was the one who asked and was granted his release from the Texans. Does this mean that Mixon believes he can still play in the NFL and would like a fresh start with a new team? It does seem like this very well could be the case, but this would obviously be a big risk for any team looking to sign Mixon, the Buccaneers included. If Mixon can return from this injury and look like his old self, it could be a very good bargain signing for a team that is looking for a starting-caliber running back or a very solid number two option.

