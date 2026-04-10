Best Case Scenario for Buccaneers in First Round of 2026 NFL Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in a tough spot with pick No. 15 in the NFL Draft.

Tampa Bay desperately needs to bolster its front seven, and as a result, should go there with that pick. Edge rusher and interior is a very deep class, but it's also top-heavy in a way that drafting one of those players at No. 15 could be considered a reach among consensus. As a result, the Bucs could pick the best player available, but in doing so, could miss the opportunity to fill their biggest hole.

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht has a lot of options. No one outside of his scouting staff is in the room with him when it comes to the draft, but we're just about two weeks away from the first round, and things are getting clearer as the big day nears. With that in mind, here's what we think the best-case scenario for Tampa Bay is in the first round of the draft come April 22:

Trade back

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Buccaneers need help on defense just about everywhere. They need more depth on the defensive interior and in the cornerback room, and they need a starting edge rusher and a starting off-ball linebacker. Additionally, they could use another interior player on the offensive line, too — there are a lot of needs, and not a lot of draft picks to address them.

As a result, the best-case scenario for the Buccaneers is to trade back. If they can pick in the 20s and then add another early pick on Day 2, they'd have more firepower to pick up quality players to serve as the depth they desperately need on offense. Additionally, there's plenty of great edge rushing talent once the picks get into the 20s, and the Bucs can nab a strong prospect once they trade down there.

In fact, edge rusher is exactly where they should go.

Select an edge rusher

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (32) during the game between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Buccaneers will still have plenty of options here at edge rusher, and they should take one. Down here in the 20s, prospects aren't likely to be reaches where players like Akheem Mesidor or Cassius Howell may be at No. 15, and there are some excellent players left to take.

In the best-case scenario, the Bucs take a player like R Mason Howell or Malachi Lawrence, among others. Thomas has impressive explosiveness and rushing talent, while Lawrence offers the experience and production that Mezidor does while being two years younger. There are other options here, too, but the Bucs would be best served by trading back and getting their first-round edge rusher while addressing other needs, like off-ball linebacker and cornerback, with an extra pick on Day 2.

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