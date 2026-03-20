Best Remaining 2026 Free Agent Options For Buccaneers
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The Bucs had a pretty eventful 2026 free agency in terms of bringing in new players and losing familiar faces. While the team did make some signings to help out the team, especially on the defensive side of the ball, the product is far from finished, and there are still options out there the Bucs could look to sign to help bolster their roster.
Let's take a look at some of the options that are still available to the Buccaneers and how these players could help the team going forward.
Edge rusher depth
The Bucs could certainly use more help in the pass rush department. Yes, Al-Quadin Muhhamad was a fine signing, but the team needs more. Here are three players who could give an immediate boost to the Buccaneers' pass rush.
Joey Bosa, Buffalo Bills
I've talked a lot about the Bucs adding Bosa this offseason, and it makes a lot of sense to me. Bosa has a connection to current Buccaneers defensive lineman coach Marcus West and would provide some very solid depth at minimum for the Bucs going forward. Bosa is still a player who could at least get you five to six sacks in a season, and if you were to pair him up with YaYya Diaby, Muhammad, a first-round rookie and David Walker, you'd have a pass rush room that would be dramatically improved from 2025 to 2026.
Jadeveon Clowney, Dallas Cowboys
Clowney is such a valuable player even, in the later stages of his career. I mean, for goodness sake, the man came off the couch late to join the Cowboys in 2025, signing a 3.5 million dollar deal and still finished with eight and a half sacks on the season (which would have led the Bucs in 2025, by the way). Clowney is a mercenary type of player, and if he did join the Bucs, it would be his eighth team in 13 years. But Clowney is still very efficient in his later years and would be a great addition to any team's pass rush, especially the Buccaneers.
Dante Fowler Jr., Dallas Cowboys
How about we see a former Florida Gator and a St. Petersburg native join the Bucs for 2026? Fowler was another member of the Cowboys' 2025 defense, and while he didn't do as well as Clowney, only logging three sacks, he has still seen good moments in his career — he's netted 58.5 career sacks, including 10.5 sacks during the 2024 season. Fowler would be a feel-good story coming home to help out the hometown Buccaneers as a member of a revamped 2026 pass-rush.
Inside Linebacker Depth
Again, I know the Bucs signed Alex Anzalone in free agency, and I'm excited about that deal. However, the team still doesn't know what the future holds regarding franchise legend Lavonte David, and the team needs more proven depth to ensure they are secure at the position in case of injuries. Here are some options that would provide said depth.
Germaine Pratt, Indianapolis Colts
Pratt has been a pretty reliable hand throughout his NFL career. He's played in 112 games and started 104 of said games. He's accumulated 742 tackles during his seven-year career, including three straight 100-plus tackle seasons from 2023 to 2025. He has also been inconsistent at times with his overall play, but Pratt would give the Bucs a plug-and-play option at linebacker if they need to call upon him should injuries arise.
Bobby Okereke, New York Giants
Okereke is another player who has a good reputation for being reliable, having four seasons with 130-plus combined tackles, including a 151 combined-tackle season in 2022. A multi-time team captain, Okereke would give the Bucs locker room another strong voice to help right the ship and bring some life into the 2026 Buccaneers defense.
Shaq Thompson, Buffalo Bills
While Thompson has struggled with injuries and inconsistent play the past couple of seasons with the Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers, he would still be a strong addition to any locker room and, at minimum, be solid depth that could be called upon in a rotation if need be. It would also be interesting to see a former division rival join Tampa Bay, as Thompson spent the first 10 years of his career playing for the Panthers and is a former first-round pick of theirs.
Cornerback Depth
While there is a very strong chance that the starting cornerbacks for 2026 are going to be Zyon McCollum, Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish, the team always needs depth at this position because of the issues they've had for years now with injuries. Here are some veterans who could provide depth for the Bucs.
Rasul Douglas, Miami Dolphins
Douglas was very active in 2025, filling in for a very injured Miami Dolphins secondary, and he ended up starting 13 games and playing in 15 games overall. Douglas finished with two interceptions, 62 combined tackles and 13 passes defended in what was overall a solid season. Even at 30 years old, Douglas would give the Bucs a player who could start if needed and could even push Benjamin Morrison for a starting job in 2026.
Fabian Moreau, Minnesota Vikings
Moreau has most recently been a spot player for the Vikings in 2024 and 2025. He's played in 18 games and, at this point in his career, is a veteran who will likely stay as a backup going forward. However, Moreau would still offer good depth, as he has played 124 games and started 56 games throughout his nine-year NFL career.
Kaiir Elam, Tennessee Titans
Elam would offer the Bucs a corner with some youth and potential in his game. Still only 25 years old, the former Florida Gator would give the team a young player who could still be good depth for many years to come with the potential to grow into something more down the line. Elam would also fit the mold of the bigger corners head coach Todd Bowles likes to develop, standing at 6-1 and near 200 pounds.
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James Hill Is a Contributor/Writer of BucsGameday, covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers daily. A graduate of St. Petersburg College with a Bachelor's degree in Sports Management/Business Administration, Hill has been in sports media since 2015 with his YouTube Channel "MrBucsNation" that has amassed over 25 thousand subscribers as well as 11.7 million views.Follow MrBucsNation