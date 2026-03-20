The Bucs had a pretty eventful 2026 free agency in terms of bringing in new players and losing familiar faces. While the team did make some signings to help out the team, especially on the defensive side of the ball, the product is far from finished, and there are still options out there the Bucs could look to sign to help bolster their roster.

Let's take a look at some of the options that are still available to the Buccaneers and how these players could help the team going forward.

Edge rusher depth

The Bucs could certainly use more help in the pass rush department. Yes, Al-Quadin Muhhamad was a fine signing, but the team needs more. Here are three players who could give an immediate boost to the Buccaneers' pass rush.

Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa watches the offensive line on the field during second half action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov 16, 2025 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Joey Bosa, Buffalo Bills

I've talked a lot about the Bucs adding Bosa this offseason, and it makes a lot of sense to me. Bosa has a connection to current Buccaneers defensive lineman coach Marcus West and would provide some very solid depth at minimum for the Bucs going forward. Bosa is still a player who could at least get you five to six sacks in a season, and if you were to pair him up with YaYya Diaby, Muhammad, a first-round rookie and David Walker, you'd have a pass rush room that would be dramatically improved from 2025 to 2026.

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (42) celebrates after he sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Jadeveon Clowney, Dallas Cowboys

Clowney is such a valuable player even, in the later stages of his career. I mean, for goodness sake, the man came off the couch late to join the Cowboys in 2025, signing a 3.5 million dollar deal and still finished with eight and a half sacks on the season (which would have led the Bucs in 2025, by the way). Clowney is a mercenary type of player, and if he did join the Bucs, it would be his eighth team in 13 years. But Clowney is still very efficient in his later years and would be a great addition to any team's pass rush, especially the Buccaneers.

Jun 10, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. (13) goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Dante Fowler Jr., Dallas Cowboys

How about we see a former Florida Gator and a St. Petersburg native join the Bucs for 2026? Fowler was another member of the Cowboys' 2025 defense, and while he didn't do as well as Clowney, only logging three sacks, he has still seen good moments in his career — he's netted 58.5 career sacks, including 10.5 sacks during the 2024 season. Fowler would be a feel-good story coming home to help out the hometown Buccaneers as a member of a revamped 2026 pass-rush.

Inside Linebacker Depth

Again, I know the Bucs signed Alex Anzalone in free agency, and I'm excited about that deal. However, the team still doesn't know what the future holds regarding franchise legend Lavonte David, and the team needs more proven depth to ensure they are secure at the position in case of injuries. Here are some options that would provide said depth.

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Germaine Pratt (53) breaks up a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Johnny Mundt (86) on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Germaine Pratt, Indianapolis Colts

Pratt has been a pretty reliable hand throughout his NFL career. He's played in 112 games and started 104 of said games. He's accumulated 742 tackles during his seven-year career, including three straight 100-plus tackle seasons from 2023 to 2025. He has also been inconsistent at times with his overall play, but Pratt would give the Bucs a plug-and-play option at linebacker if they need to call upon him should injuries arise.

Dec 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) breaks up a pass on Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18)during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Bobby Okereke, New York Giants

Okereke is another player who has a good reputation for being reliable, having four seasons with 130-plus combined tackles, including a 151 combined-tackle season in 2022. A multi-time team captain, Okereke would give the Bucs locker room another strong voice to help right the ship and bring some life into the 2026 Buccaneers defense.

Buffalo Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson (45) looks over his shoulder after an interception during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shaq Thompson, Buffalo Bills

While Thompson has struggled with injuries and inconsistent play the past couple of seasons with the Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers, he would still be a strong addition to any locker room and, at minimum, be solid depth that could be called upon in a rotation if need be. It would also be interesting to see a former division rival join Tampa Bay, as Thompson spent the first 10 years of his career playing for the Panthers and is a former first-round pick of theirs.

Cornerback Depth

While there is a very strong chance that the starting cornerbacks for 2026 are going to be Zyon McCollum, Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish, the team always needs depth at this position because of the issues they've had for years now with injuries. Here are some veterans who could provide depth for the Bucs.

Miami Dolphins defensive back Rasul Douglas (26) celebrates after intercepting a pass during a week 14 football game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rasul Douglas, Miami Dolphins

Douglas was very active in 2025, filling in for a very injured Miami Dolphins secondary, and he ended up starting 13 games and playing in 15 games overall. Douglas finished with two interceptions, 62 combined tackles and 13 passes defended in what was overall a solid season. Even at 30 years old, Douglas would give the Bucs a player who could start if needed and could even push Benjamin Morrison for a starting job in 2026.

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings cornerback Fabian Moreau (23) against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Fabian Moreau, Minnesota Vikings

Moreau has most recently been a spot player for the Vikings in 2024 and 2025. He's played in 18 games and, at this point in his career, is a veteran who will likely stay as a backup going forward. However, Moreau would still offer good depth, as he has played 124 games and started 56 games throughout his nine-year NFL career.

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans cornerback Kaiir Elam (35) chases down New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) after a catch and run during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Simmons-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Denny Simmons-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Kaiir Elam, Tennessee Titans

Elam would offer the Bucs a corner with some youth and potential in his game. Still only 25 years old, the former Florida Gator would give the team a young player who could still be good depth for many years to come with the potential to grow into something more down the line. Elam would also fit the mold of the bigger corners head coach Todd Bowles likes to develop, standing at 6-1 and near 200 pounds.

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