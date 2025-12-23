Did any Buccaneers players make the 2025 Pro Bowl?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received a welcome boost of positive news this week with multiple players earning Pro Bowl recognition, per the team.

The Buccaneers saw offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. selected to the league’s all star game.

Tampa Bay also had quarterback Baker Mayfield and cornerback Jamel Dean named as Pro Bowl alternates.

Wirfs and Winfield Jr. continue building historic resumes

For Wirfs, the honor is nothing new, and it further cements his place in franchise history. The standout offensive lineman is headed to the Pro Bowl for the fifth straight season and has now earned the recognition in every year of his career except his rookie campaign. No offensive lineman in Buccaneers history has more Pro Bowl selections than Wirfs, who now sits two ahead of former center Tony Mayberry.

Among offensive players at any position, only fullback Mike Alstott and wide receiver Mike Evans have more Pro Bowl selections in franchise history, with six each.

Wirfs’ resume goes well beyond fan recognition. He has been named a First Team Associated Press All-Pro twice and is the only player in NFL history to earn that honor at both right tackle and left tackle. He also stands alone as the only First Team AP All-Pro selection in the Buccaneers' franchise annals, a remarkable achievement that highlights just how dominant and consistent he has been.

Winfield’s selection also carries historical weight. This will be his second Pro Bowl appearance after first earning the honor in 2021. With the nod, Winfield joins Hall of Famer John Lynch as the only safeties in team history to be selected to multiple Pro Bowls. He was also named a First Team AP All-Pro in 2023, once again placing him alongside Lynch as the only two Tampa Bay safeties to receive that distinction. Winfield has continued to be the emotional leader of the defense, delivering impact plays and steady leadership throughout the season.

Buccaneers field two Pro Bowl alternates

While only two players were officially selected, Tampa Bay remains well represented among the alternates. Baker Mayfield was named a Pro Bowl alternate after already making the game in each of his first two seasons with the Buccaneers. Mayfield was also the Offensive MVP of the 2023 Pro Bowl Games and remains the only quarterback in franchise history to earn multiple Pro Bowl invitations.

Cornerback Jamel Dean was also named an alternate. If Dean is eventually added to the roster, it would mark the first Pro Bowl appearance of his career and the first by a Tampa Bay cornerback since Darrelle Revis in 2013.

While the season itself has had its ups and downs, the Pro Bowl recognition serves as a reminder of the high-end talent still leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Individual honors are not the ultimate goal, but they do have the foundation in place as Tampa Bay looks to finish strong and build toward the future.

