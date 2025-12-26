Buccaneers' crucial All-Pro out for Dolphins game in Week 17

Barring an unexpected Carolina Panthers win over the Seattle Seahawks, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won't have to beat the Miami Dolphins for a chance to win the NFC South. They will still want to in order to build momentum for a huge showdown against the Panthers in a game that will likely be for the division, but that's going to be a lot tougher with arguably their best player out of the lineup.

Left tackle Tristan Wirfs, who made the Pro Bowl a few days ago, didn't practice on Tuesday or Wednesday with a toe injury (and was estimated to not practice on Thursday). He also didn't practice Friday, which brought grim tidings for his availability on Sunday. Those grim tidings were confirmed not long after when head coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media.

Bowles told reporters that Wirfs will be out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, which is a huge blow to an already-ailing offensive line.

Todd Bowles says that Tristan Wirfs, Anthony Nelson and Calijah Kancey are OUT. Ben Chukwuma will start at left tackle. pic.twitter.com/OCaI89oQQ0 — River Wells (@riverhwells) December 26, 2025

Tristan Wirfs out is a big loss for the Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) before the start of the game against the New England Patriots | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Wirfs' impact on the line is obvious, and it will be missed. A two-time First Team All-Pro at left and right tackle, Wirfs is a huge part of the line when the line is entirely healthy. As it stands, they aren't, with two backup guards in, so Wirfs becomes even more important for the Bucs. His absence will make the run game harder to jumpstart and the passing game shakier due to a lack of protection, and the Dolphins will certainly try to take advantage of this on Sunday.

With Wirfs out, UDFA Ben Chukwuma is set to get the start in Miami, as he looked strong while filling in for Wirfs when the Bucs played the Saints in Week 14. He will likely still need some help on his side, though, so the Bucs are likely to add a tight end to the left to help chip defenders — that will help quarterback Baker Mayfield get some peace of mind, but it would also affect the team's gameplan as they try to account for Wirfs missing.

The Buccaneers play the Dolphins at 1 p.m. in Miami on Sunday.

